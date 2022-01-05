Central Oregon school districts are not planning changes to extracurricular activities despite an alarming rise in coronavirus infections and new state guidance calling on schools to implement pandemic safeguards or shut down activities.
And on the third day of the winter semester, Central Oregon has become the epicenter of the state's most infectious pandemic surge yet.
Redmond School District officials sent home students who arrived at school this week experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and 53 students and 22 staff have tested positive. In the Bend-La Pine school district, 75 students and staff are in isolation after contracting the virus, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
Sheila Miller, the Redmond spokesperson, said Tuesday the district expects the bump in cases to rise.
"We’re trying to gird ourselves if there’s a big jump in cases," she said.
State calls for halt to extracurriculars, precautionary measures
The state’s health and education leaders said in a joint advisory Monday that school districts “should expect rapid transmission of COVID-19″ if they continue with extracurricular activities, such as athletic competitions and clubs. If schools won’t cancel those activities, the state recommended enforcing measures, like masking or testing, to ensure kids can stay in school through the ongoing omicron surge.
Yet five school districts in Central Oregon said precautions beyond the usual measures — masking, testing, contact tracing and hand-washing — are not on the horizon for extracurricular activities.
Bend-La Pine Schools' spokesperson, Alandra Johnson, said in an email: “No changes to date.”
Jefferson County School District spokesperson Joey Prechtl said: “Right now, we’re staying the course, but that, of course, could change.”
Crook County School District spokesperson Jason Carr said: “We feel comfortable with the protocols we have in place.”
And Culver School District Superintendent Stefanie Garber said: “We don’t plan on changing anything until there’s a reason to.”
Keeping kids in school, several spokespersons said, remains the number one priority.
Central Oregon becomes COVID epicenter
The Oregon Health Authority reported 6,203 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the second consecutive day with a record-shattering daily case count. That’s a steep rise from the state’s previous high of 4,540 cases reported Tuesday.
And Central Oregon is among the regions hardest hit. Deschutes County reported 280 cases Tuesday, but on Wednesday, that number jumped to 716, according to OHA.
Deschutes County continues to report the highest COVID-19 case count per capita in Oregon, with Jefferson County coming in second. The counties also reported the second and third highest COVID-19 positive test rates in the state Wednesday, according to OHA.
But Redmond School District won't pause extracurriculars, Miller said, pointing to the district’s contact tracing efforts and its “test to stay” option. Most Central Oregon schools are using this option, which allows unvaccinated students who are exposed to COVID-19 to attend school and participate in extracurricular activities if they test negative.
Miller said the district plans to send a message to parents encouraging community members to take precautionary measures like wearing a facial covering.
Carr said Crook County plans to send a similar message to parents, particularly pointed at masking at sporting events. He said the district has no intention of canceling or shutting down attendance for extracurricular activities, but said he could not guarantee the state wouldn’t act if cases rise and community members flout coronavirus precautions.
“To continue offering what we have and offer spectators in the gym, we’re asking spectators to wear a mask,” he said. “This is about the kids. Parents, the least they could do is wear a mask and help us out.”
Other schools are already taking stringent measures to prevent coronavirus spread in extracurriculars.
Portland Public Schools announced Tuesday that it would require extracurriculars to enforce facial coverings at all times, limit locker room access, stop overnight competitive travel, shutter event concessions and require proof of negative COVID test or vaccination.
Carr said Crook County isn't looking at any measures like Portland's. The school district has yet to report a large spike in COVID-19 cases, with 17 students and one staff member reporting being positive for COVID. But Carr said the school district will continue to be flexible as the omicron surge unfolds.
He said, “It may take through this week before we see how omicron affects us."
