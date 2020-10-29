Photos of more than 20 Summit High School seniors having an unofficial homecoming party Saturday, huddled together without masks as the pandemic continues to surge, disappointed local school and public health officials after they appeared on social media.
Michael McDonald, principal of Summit High School, said he sympathized with students wanting some sort of a homecoming, as the school dance was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he would've preferred if the students wore masks or stayed 6 feet apart.
"I think it’s understandable that kids and parents would want to have some normalization," McDonald told The Bulletin. "But we can’t do anything but what’s going to be the safest for everybody.”
Julianne Repman, director of safety and communications for Bend-La Pine Schools, agreed with McDonald.
“We understand these are difficult, challenging times, but they'll only be made more challenging if we can’t get our youth back to school and our economy reopened because of increasing case counts," she said.
The need for caution was underscored Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority, which announced the highest new case count since the start of the pandemic: 575 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
"Preliminary data show this increase reflects continued widespread community transmission resulting in small clusters and outbreaks statewide," state health officials said. "It is also a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant in practicing the protective measures to slow the spread of the illness."
Morgan Emerson, spokesperson for Deschutes County Public Health, said indoor, un-masked parties during COVID-19 is not a good idea.
“Having a large group without masks increases the risk of spread, and would not be the recommended choice right now," she said. "If one person in that group has COVID, and doesn’t know they’re infected yet, they can spread that to many people.”
Even though it's less likely that healthy teens will seriously suffer if they contract COVID-19, it's still important that they follow pandemic protocol so the disease doesn't spread to those who are more vulnerable, Emerson said.
"Whether that’s grandparents, parents, other people with medical conditions who you spend time with ... if you become sick, you could still share that virus with someone who might become ill," she said.
No Oregon teenager or child has died from COVID-19 yet, according to the Oregon Health Authority. As of mid-September, 85 Americans between the ages of 10 and 20 have died from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In October — as of Tuesday — 29 Deschutes County residents between the ages of 10 and 19 have caught COVID-19, making up more than 10% of local cases, Emerson said. In comparison, there were 56 cases in October so far among locals between the ages of 20 and 29, she said.
The homecoming party, which was organized by a senior at Summit High School, was seen as a way to have fun during a rough school year where most sports and social activities have been canceled, said Carrie DiTullio, whose 18-year-old son, Blake, attended the party.
“They’re really dealing with a lot right now ... and all families are," she said. "This was a way for them to feel at least a little bit normal in a not normal time.”
Although only Summit students attended this party, DiTullio said she's seen other students at Bend-area high schools throw similar events during COVID-19 school closures.
DiTullio said she didn't know about the party — which was hosted by the family of another senior — until the last minute. She joked that she was lucky the teens even allowed her and other parents to pop by and take photos.
DiTullio said many of these teens have consistently hung out in-person since this summer, so she felt more comfortable with the gathering.
"It’s been hard to keep these kids' and our spirits up," she said. "So a lot of us in this group said, 'We’re going to let them continue their socialization as long as they’re being consistent.'”
DiTullio, a real estate agent, also mentioned that her family takes COVID-19 seriously, and everyone wears a face mask in public places. But she allows her son some freedom, she said.
"Most people with teenage kids that drive, you can’t watch them every single second," DiTullio said. "We talk about (COVID-19) and do the best we can under these circumstances.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.