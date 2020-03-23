Oregon grocery clerks at Safeway and Albertsons will receive a $2 an hour raise during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers.
“Safeway and the (union) both recognize that grocery store workers are on the frontlines of this crisis," said Marc Perrone, United Food and Commercial Workers union president in a prepared statement. "What Safeway did shows real leadership. We hope that this sends a message to every supermarket, grocery store, and food retail employer — union and non-union — across this country that it is time for every company to recognize the sacrifice America’s food workers are making."
The union represents 1.3 million grocery store and food processing workers nationwide.
