Rodeo riders affected by pandemic

Rodeo riders are facing a dilemma similar to that of many workers all around the country right now.
Businesses have closed, events have been canceled, and they find themselves without a job as the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms the nation.
“It’s just one of those deals, a guy is out of work again,” said bareback rider Austin Foss, of Terrebonne. “There’s a lot of people out of work. Unfortunately it’s what we do, and I guess that’s part of the entertainment business.”
Foss, 28, was scheduled to compete at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo this week, and at the High Desert Stampede Rodeo in Redmond later this month.
But most Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeos through April have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
As of Wednesday, the Sisters Rodeo was scheduled for June 10-14 as planned, but organizers are making contingency plans should the need arise.
“It really sucks not having anything to go to,” Foss said. “Especially when they cancel a hometown rodeo (High Desert Stampede, which was scheduled for March 27-28). We finally got it rolling and now to not have it really sucks. But I mean what can you really do, I guess. I’ve just been trying to stay positive and be ready for the next go at it.”
Rodeo contestants make the majority of their income from the checks they receive after rodeos, the amount of which is based solely on their performance. Some rodeo riders, though, have other means of income.
Foss added that he is lucky that he still has employment, as he works for a ranch east of Bend clearing land.
“It’s a social-distance job for sure,” he said. “It’s out there in the middle of nowhere. I get to cut a lot of juniper trees. I do have work, so that’s a good thing.”
Denis Fast, chairman of the High Desert Stampede, said his organization had no choice but to cancel the event after gatherings of 250 or more people were banned last week by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“We had our best entries ever, as far as contestants go,” Fast lamented. “We had tremendous entries and we were really, really happy with that — but that all changed.”
Fast said that PRCA rodeos in the late spring or early summer, like the Sisters Rodeo, are making two sets of plans: one to forge ahead and the other to postpone or cancel.
“They’re in a difficult position,” Fast said. “PRCA is updating things real often, giving advice and working with alternatives for rodeos nationwide.”
The ticket office for the Sisters Rodeo is closed, but tickets can still be purchased online at www.sistersrodeo.com.
“At this time we do not anticipate any changes and we are actively preparing for all rodeo performances June 10-14, 2020,” the Sisters Rodeo website noted on Wednesday. “However, we have established contingency plans for the 2020 rodeo should public health agencies prohibit the public assembly of contestants and patrons. Sisters Rodeo Association will publicly announce any changes for the 2020 Sisters Rodeo.”
Fast said that all the rodeo contestants were understanding and positive when it was announced that the High Desert Stampede was canceled.
“Basically, they’re laid off,” Fast said of rodeo riders. “They’re unable to earn a living like they normally do and do what they do. But all of them I’ve talked to have been real positive that things are going to jump back come summer. Right now there’s very few places that they can compete. They’re in a wait-and-see mode like pretty much everyone is.”
Blake Knowles, a steer wrestler from Heppner, said he is disappointed to miss out on the Houston and Redmond rodeos, and many others this spring, but he knows it is all for the greater good until the pandemic is under control.
“It does feel like we are a little bit out of a job,” Knowles said. “As of today there are no events that I’m a part of that are scheduled. It’s hard to say when that may happen again. But with the seriousness of where this (coronavirus pandemic) is headed, it’s kind of small potatoes.”
Knowles said he is fortunate that he is able to work on his family’s ranch and as a realtor.
“Many guys in rodeo have other skills and they can find ways to connect the dots,” Knowles said. “We’re just like anybody else, we’ll just have to hunker down and we’ll make it work.”
Both Foss and Knowles noted that early spring is somewhat of a slow time of year for rodeos anyway. They are both confident that their sport will bounce back in time for the numerous rodeos of summer — Cowboy Christmas.
“Guys can get ahead and prepare for that summer run,” Foss said. “There’ll be a lot to go to come summertime and I’m sure things will pick back up and get going.”
