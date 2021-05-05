Bend-La Pine middle school students will be losing a day of in person instruction each week and high school students about two hours nearly every day due to increased COVID-19 cases among youth in Deschutes County, starting Monday.
The change comes about a month after returning to full time school.
Interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist said the primary reason for this schedule shift is to accommodate the many students who've struggled with school recently due to quarantining — whether they're currently missing classes, or struggling to catch up after returning.
"Many of our staff were being overwhelmed by the need to support students who were out for long absences," Nordquist told The Bulletin. "This (schedule change) seemed to be the best option."
As of Wednesday morning, there have been 130 COVID-19 cases detected in Bend-La Pine Schools, according to the district. By far, the schools with the highest case counts are the three major high schools in Bend, which each have more than 20. No other school has more than six cases at the moment.
Every day of the week but Wednesday, students at the four major high schools — Summit, Bend, Mountain View and La Pine — will be released at 1:35 p.m. instead of 3:45, according to a letter sent to families Wednesday morning from interim Superintendent Lora Nordquist.
During that two hour stretch, teachers will focus on students who need extra academic support, or are in quarantine, the letter stated. Students who depend on the bus for transportation will stay on campus and participate in a supervised study period until the buses arrive.
Wednesday schedules, which were already a little shorter, will stay the same for high schools, Nordquist wrote. Bend-La Pine's three magnet high schools — Realms High School, Skyline and Bend Tech Academy at Marshall — will retain their current schedules entirely.
The district's five large middle schools — Sky View, Cascade, High Desert, Pacific Crest, Pilot Butte — will do distance learning on Wednesdays only, starting Monday, Nordquist wrote. Schedules will remain the same for the other four days of the week.
Middle school staff and administrators are still hashing out exactly what at-home Wednesday school will look like, Nordquist told The Bulletin.
Smaller middle schools — REALMS Middle School, Three Rivers and La Pine — will not see a change in their schedule.
The only reason middle schools aren't cutting two hours per day like the high schools, is because bussing schedules are difficult to change this late in the school year, Nordquist said.
Elementary school schedules will not change.
Nordquist said cutting back on in-person learning was an extremely difficult decision, and she does expect some angry feedback from families.
“There is not a typical year that there isn’t backlash about a decision (we make)," Nordquist told The Bulletin. "We’re really trying to think about what’s best for staff and students, keeping that as the north star is really important.”
The possibility of students returning to a full-time schedule will depend on COVID-19 case counts moving forward, Nordquist said.
"I hope that things keep getting better in terms of case counts, but I don’t know," she said.
