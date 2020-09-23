The superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools, Central Oregon's largest school district, warned that a recent increase in COVID-19 cases could derail plans to bring K-3 students back to classrooms next month.
Superintendent Lora Nordquist said she was worried because COVID-19 case counts and positive testing rates in Deschutes County had more than doubled last week, after five straight weeks of low numbers.
The state requires a county to have no more than 30 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, and a test positivity rate at or below 5%, to allow K-3 students back into classes. These metrics must be met for three weeks in a row.
On the week of Sept. 13, Deschutes County's case counts per 100,000 residents jumped from 10.4 to 23.8, and its test positivity rate went from 1.3% to 4.1%, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
"I am concerned," Nordquist told the Bend-La Pine School Board at its Tuesday night work session. "If we do not meet the metrics, we will have to restart the calendar again."
New COVID-19 data is expected to be released Monday. At that point, the district will know whether or not K-3 students can return to classrooms on Oct. 5, and will make an announcement to families during virtual town hall events that evening, Nordquist said.
Amy Tatom — a Bend-La Pine School Board member and a nurse practitioner — believes the rise in cases could be tied to Labor Day weekend, she told the school board Tuesday.
"I’m definitely worried with where our numbers are going," Tatom said.
Christie Otley, an Alfalfa resident with children in third and first grade at Buckingham Elementary School, said she would be upset if the school district's plans abruptly changed and K-3 students had to stay home.
"It’s going to be heartbreaking for all those children," she said. “They're yo-yo-ing with emotions no matter what, because all these kids and parents and teachers were preparing (to return)."
Redmond and Sisters school districts, which are also in Deschutes County, still plan to bring K-3 students back to classrooms on Oct. 5 and Sept. 28, respectively.
Crook County School District has had in-person learning for K-3 students for more than two weeks already, due to very low case counts in that county.
Case counts in Jefferson County still far exceed school reopening thresholds. The region's two school districts, Jefferson County and Culver, will likely still have to wait longer before in-person learning resumes.
