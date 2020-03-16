Restaurants were already being financially walloped by COVID-19, and as of Monday, Gov. Kate Brown ordered all restaurants and bars closed to dine-in business for four weeks. Restaurants can continue to do takeout and delivery business.
Some Central Oregon restaurants voluntarily closed prior to the announcement. Pine Tavern owners decided to err on the side of caution by closing their doors March 16. The owners of Wild Oregon Foods sent out an email Sunday telling its patrons they plan to close for now. They will take the time to (literally) make limoncello out of lemons their family sent to them.
Restaurants have been losing business for the past few weeks because diners were hunkering down at home. With so many sports events canceled, sports bars like the Hideaway Tavern in Bend and Redmond are particularly hard hit. “We’re losing out on our March Madness, and the beginning of baseball, basketball, hockey, and even soccer. There has been no golf with the Masters being postponed,” Owner John Nolan said.
“This is a real big part of our year. The regulars are coming in, those that come to hang out chat with the bartender. But the sports regulars who watch the sports aren’t coming in and that’s 60% of our business.”
The closures are certain to be a challenge for new restaurants like Rōnin, Pflucke and Chomp Chomp. Other restaurants are also vulnerable. Bethlyn’s Global Fusion had recently expanded the restaurant. Owner Bethlyn Rider is working with a skeleton staff offering family dinners in hopes that she can weather the next month.
Most restaurant owners spoke of their concern to keep their doors open, not only during this time but in the future. They expressed concern about keeping their staff employed. Steve Helt emphasized that “Right now it’s not about profit margins. We want to just be sure that we can keep our people employed and able to pay their rent and bills.”
Many restaurants that have never had takeout or delivery will temporarily offer pickup options as they must close their dining rooms. Others are beginning to work with delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats.
Still, hard times can bring out the best in people and strengthen the community. Despite the difficult times ahead, we see much generosity.
Pam Wavrin, the owner of the Depot Cafe in Sisters, was ahead of the curve. She closed the restaurant Friday to plan and set up a weekly delivery service. Customers will be able to order from a changing menu to get one or more dinners delivered each week. For every 10 meals purchased for delivery, she will provide a free meal to someone in need.
Laughing Planet has a program to help during school closures. The restaurant chain recognizes that schools are providing meals, but they want to be part of the solution. Free meals will be provided for those who qualify for Meal Assistance Programs (MAP). Parents can bring in their child and get a free kids meal for takeout or have it brought to the car — “curbside” service.
Nancy P’s Cafe and Bakery has been open for 19 years. Current owners Tommy and Katy Clabough bought the breakfast and lunch cafe nine years ago. Some of their staff have been there longer than the Claboughs have owned the restaurant. The coronavirus situation has affected Katy deeply, but her attitude turned around when a customer called her this morning to buy a $50 gift certificate. After she processed the purchase, he said, “can you just give it to whoever you think needs it.” Instead, she made multiple gift certificates at $10 each and will hand them out. Her tears of sadness turned into tears of being deeply moved.
Every restaurant is selling gift certificates or gift cards. Gift cards can help them during this slow time. Some gift certificates are available for purchase on the restaurant’s website, or you can buy them by calling the restaurant. Gift cards may be sent digitally or mailed to you.
One of the best ways to keep informed about Central Oregon restaurants is to search for their Facebook page. Most restaurants are posting regular updates.
