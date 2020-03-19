Resources available for unemployed Central Oregon workers

As news of layoffs keep rolling in, concern for workers and small-business owners in Central Oregon are snowballing into an economic crisis.
McMenamin’s chain of pubs announced late Tuesday that it would lay off 3,000 workers. Theaters, restaurants, gyms, hotels and tour companies are laying off workers as they all try to conform to Gov. Kate Brown’s order on Monday to restrict bars and restaurants to takeout only in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Federal lawmakers were briefed recently that unemployment across the country could hit 20%. About 8,000 jobs in Central Oregon are in the service industry, according to state employment data.
Companies are scrambling to figure out if they can afford to pay workers while the closure is enforced, who to lay off and what their business models look like in the wake of unprecedented moves to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The U.S. Travel Association estimates that decreased travel due to the virus could inflict an $809 billion hit on the economy and possibly eliminate 4.6 million American travel-related jobs.
“We are definitely in uncharted territory,” said Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist at the Oregon Employment Department. ”We’re working to keep our online claims system processing new claims for those needing unemployment insurance benefits, and Employment Department staff are available to help start claims by phone at 1-877-FILE-4UI.”
There are still jobs out there, Krumenauer said. But until employment can be found, workers who lose their job “through no fault of their own,” can file their initial claim online.
Employees who are being paid while the business is closed or are being allowed to use up paid vacation, sick time or other forms of leave are considered to be employed, Krumenauer said.
The effects on business is unfortunate especially for the travel and tourism business, said Tim Duy, University of Oregon professor and senior director of the Oregon Economic Forum. Just prior to the spread of COVID-19 and the lockdown procedures put in place, all signs pointed to a robust economy in Central Oregon.
“Right now all those people are getting laid off in the travel industry, and they have to stretch out for the number of weeks necessary to get to the other side,” Duy said. “If this situation stretches out, those jobs won’t reappear quickly, and then you’re in for a protracted period of economic weakness.”
At Wanderlust Tours, a Bend travel company in business for 27 years, the entire business model had to be adapted to the edicts of social distancing, said David Nissen, company president.
For much of that time the business model was to take van loads of visitors snowshoeing or cave hiking. Today Nissen is focusing on small groups or families.
“We will continue to lead tours as desired by our customers, but only private trips for now on until the foreseeable future. In 27 years, I’ve never experienced anything quite like this.
“No one alive today has ever experienced this.”
Because business has fallen, Nissen said he had to cut salaries and hours for some of his staff. He also had to lay off two people. Some of his workers, who had previously worked full time, are now at three days a week.
“There’s not going to be much to do,” Nissen said. “I realize that everyone has to keep a roof over their head and put food in their bellies. Wanderlust has some money to sustain us at this rate.”
