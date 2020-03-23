At least five people associated with a Washington County senior care facility have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Three residents and two employees of Regency Park, an assisted living and memory care facility in the Beaverton area, have contracted COVID-19. The virus has infected at least 161 people throughout the state, and five people have died.
Regency Park residents are being closely monitored, according to Washington County Public Health, and people entering the facility are being screened.
“We are deeply concerned about our community members in senior-care facilities who are at high risk from COVID-19,” Dr. Christina Baumann, Washington County Public Health deputy health officer, said in a statement. “Slowing the spread of this virus and protecting those who are at high risk for complications is our greatest priority. COVID-19 may be a mild illness for many, but it can be serious and life threatening to our senior community members and others. We urge everyone to take precautions and stay home at the first sign of illness.”
There are at least 55 coronavirus cases in Washington County. That figure includes at least three of the Regency Park cases.
Outbreaks at nursing homes in Washington state and elsewhere in the U.S. are laying bare the industry’s problems. The deadliest single spot in the U.S. outbreak so far is the Life Care Center in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. Federal investigators believe working conditions — including understaffing and low pay — have been a contributing factor in at least 35 deaths at the Kirkland home.
— Bulletin wire reports
