Aggressive steps to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in Oregon may have averted more than 70,000 infections, according to a new analysis released by health officials.
The projections, provided by the Institute for Disease Modeling in Washington, are only estimates used for planning by Oregon health officials.
While imperfect, officials say, the projections offer the latest evidence that Oregon’s strict social distancing measures have resulted in fewer infections.
“Our collective efforts are working,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist.
Delaying health care
Separately, nearly 30% of Oregonians told pollsters they put off treatment for an “important” health problem during the outbreak, and about two-thirds say they’re unready to undergo surgery in May, even though Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that will be widely allowed.
Those answers, from a representative sample of about 900 Oregon adults, are among the findings of an online poll by DHM Research taken over five days in mid-April.
DHM released the results Friday as part of the firm’s third and final report on findings from the poll, which also explored how Oregonians feel about Brown’s stay-home orders and which people and agencies they trust to keep them safe during the pandemic.
Fear that hospitals would be overwhelmed by a “surge” of patients infected with the coronavirus and needing care or that health care workers would run out of personal protective equipment prompted the governor to ban non-urgent surgeries and other procedures requiring protective gear March 23.
Survey respondents indicated they expect to feel safe going to their doctor’s office for routine care sooner than they’ll feel that way about going to a hospital for surgery. As of April 21, days before Brown announced non-urgent surgeries and other health care could resume May 1, the typical Oregonian indicated he or she expected it would be safe to go to a doctor’s office in mid-June and to have surgery by mid-July.
