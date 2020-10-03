When athletes from Redmond and Crook County high schools met for a baseball game in late September, enthusiasm was high among student-athletes and supporters who were excited to see sports return after nearly seven months.
But a lack of social distancing and masks — both on the field and in the bleachers — prompted a swift rebuke from school officials, and underscored the challenges of holding sporting events during the pandemic.
Afterward, spectators were banned from attending any Redmond or Ridgeview high school athletic competitions, because many weren't following rules designed to stem the spread of COVID-19, according to Charan Cline, superintendent of Redmond School District.
“Apparently, people relaxed on the rules a little bit," he said. "It makes life a lot easier on all of us if people would just wear their masks on campus."
Redmond student-athletes also were lectured on wearing masks and staying socially distant during games, after photos were published in The Bulletin of players from both teams huddled in dugouts, and not a face covering in sight. The photos showed many spectators not wearing face masks either.
"We were a little surprised by how many people were not wearing masks at that baseball game, and we’re taking steps to mitigate the problem," Cline said. "If people don’t comply with (COVID-19 rules), we can’t run these programs.”
Teams are allowed to compete against other schools this fall for outdoor non- and minimal-contact sports, according to guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority and Gov. Kate Brown's office.
A group of Central Oregon high schools — Redmond, Ridgeview, Crook County, Culver and Sisters — began playing spring sports games, such as baseball, softball and track in late September.
Sandy Fischer, softball coach at Ridgeview High School, said she and her team were okay with Cline's ban on spectators. She also approves of the state's mask-wearing requirements for student-athletes and coaches.
"It is the right thing to do," Fischer said. "(Wearing masks) is part of our world."
During Sisters High School's first fall home game for any sport Wednesday — a softball game doubleheader versus Lakeview High School — coaches and athletes from both teams made sure to follow COVID-19 precautions, said Gary Thorson, Sisters' athletic director.
But although most spectators abided by the same rules, some did not. In particular, fans got "loosy-goosy" with social distancing and mask wearing during the second game of the doubleheader, Thorson said.
These first few home games for the Sisters Outlaws athletic teams are a test, to see if spectators can follow COVID-19 rules during outdoor competitions, he said.
"If it’s poor, we will end up shutting it down," Thorson said of spectator compliance.
Bend-La Pine Schools' four high schools have opted to not participate in any athletic competitions until their students can return to classrooms, at least part-time, said district athletic director Dave Williams.
For now, athletic teams at Bend, Summit, Mountain View and La Pine high schools are having practices only. Absolutely no spectators are allowed, Williams said.
