Traditional conference schedules and state rankings have been pushed aside for the 2020-21 high school sports season, the Oregon Schools Activities Association announced Thursday evening.
Due to concerns regarding team travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s high school sports governing body will not require schools to participate in their assigned leagues, nor will there be rankings to determine postseason play.
“The feedback we got that made a lot of sense given the travel issues that schools are anticipating, staying in close proximity just made more sense,” said Peter Weber, the executive director of the association. “Every school and district is in a different spot with how they are dealing with the pandemic. We thought after feedback that trying to provide as much flexibility as possible made sense.”
School districts in Central Oregon have been preparing for the possibility of both scenarios leading up to the decision, while the hope was there would be a chance to compete in their respective leagues.
"We would prefer to stay in the league that we are in and play our league teams," La Pine athletic director Aaron Flack told The Bulletin on Thursday. "If that's not a possibility, and regional play is the only way we can play, then we will do it. Our league would rather play each other."
Remaining flexible is key for the activities association as the hope is for Season 2 to start on Dec. 28. Some school districts, including the Salem-Keizer School District which shares a conference with the three Bend high schools, have already extended their distance learning into February, meaning contact sports and indoor competitions are not permitted by the Oregon Health Authority.
Other districts could have to make similar moves to extend distance learning in the future, making it difficult to forecast what schools could be facing down the road. There is a possibility that some schools will have to stop playing during the season, Weber said.
The activities association has left it up to the schools to determine what determines regional play.
Weber cited that leagues like the Portland Interscholastic League, where all the schools are within a 15-mile radius of each other and do not have the same travel issues as those in Central Oregon, where teams have to cross multiple counties and make trips over 100 miles to play league opponents.
Weber also said it would be preferred if teams make a shorter trip to play against a different classification rather than making long-distance trips.
