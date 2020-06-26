The annual Fourth of July fireworks show at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Redmond Chamber of Commerce, which typically hosts the show, made the decision to cancel the event along with leaders from the fairgrounds, Redmond Police Department, Redmond Fire Department and Deschutes County Health Services, according to a press release.
The group determined that the event could not be held in a way that was "COVID-safe," and the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Oregon reaffirmed that decision, the release stated.
Bend's traditional fireworks show from the top of Pilot Butte is still planned for 10 p.m. July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.