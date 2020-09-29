Redmond School District students in grades K-3 will no longer be returning to classrooms on Monday, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Case counts per 100,000 residents in Deschutes County jumped from 23.8 to 36.3 within the past week, according to Oregon Health Authority data. Schools can only reopen for K-3 students if this metric is below 30 for three weeks in a row, according to state rules.
Because of this bump in local COVID-19 cases, the three-week timer resets for Deschutes County schools. The earliest K-3 students could return to classrooms in Deschutes County is now the week of Oct. 26.
Bend-La Pine Schools leaders were forced to make a similar decision last night, scrapping plans to reopen K-3 classrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.