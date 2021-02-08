Nearly 1,500 Redmond and Ridgeview high school students will be on campus four days a week, rather than two, when they return to in-person learning Feb. 22.
But students will only be in the building for three hours per day.
Redmond School District always planned to split their student populations in half, but the original plan had half the students in-person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Now, half of the high schoolers will attend in-person class from 7:30 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., with the other half in the building from noon to 3 p.m. four days of the week, the district announced Monday. Students will spend the second half of the day learning remotely.
All students will learn from home on Wednesdays, as originally planned.
The afternoon group will not have district-provided transportation, the release stated. All students who indicated needing transportation in a district-issued survey, will be placed in the morning group, said school district spokesperson Sheila Miller.
The morning group will be offered a to-go lunch as they're leaving the building, Miller said. Afternoon students will get lunch right as they enter and eat in the commons area of the building, with school staff enforcing social distancing rules, she said.
This rule change will allow students to learn in-person more days of the week, benefitting their mental well-being and reducing screen fatigue, the release stated.
