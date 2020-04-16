A Redmond conservative activist plans to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order with a rally Friday evening outside the shuttered Redmond City Hall.
“We’re going to talk about what it’s going to take to get our community back to life, back to living and open for business,” organizer BJ Soper said in a Facebook video that by Thursday evening had been viewed more than 1,000 times.
The event is intended to “remind the elected who is in charge,” according to fliers posted this week around Redmond.
Soper is a former professional rodeo rider who became politicized during the 2014 standoff at Cliven Bundy’s ranch in Nevada, according to a lengthy profile in The Washington Post. He formed a group called Central Oregon Constitutional Guard to counter what he saw as overreach by the federal government.
Soper did not immediately offer any comment on the rally but in the Facebook video, he said that while planning the rally , he contacted city council members and the police department. He said a police lieutenant got back to him.
“He asked me if we intended on doing any kind of social distancing requirements, and I laughed and I said, ‘People are free to make that choice on their own,” Soper said in the Facebook video.
On March 27, four days after Gov. Kate Brown issued her Stay Home, Stay Safe order, a Redmond man held a barrel racing event on private property outside Redmond. Calling the event Corona Can 360, event organizers worked with the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office to ensure participants kept at least 6 feet from each other during the event, and observed other social distancing guidelines.
But Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel called Corona Can 360 an obvious attempt to subvert the governor’s order, and criticized the sheriff’s office for “bending over backwards” to help it take place.
On Thursday, Hummel was similarly critical of the rally planned by Soper. Hummel said regardless of whether social distancing is observed, officers should cite participants for violating Provision 22 of the governor’s order, which forbids nonessential travel around the state.
“I trust law enforcement to do the right thing,” he said. “My job is not to be out there investigating crimes. I prosecute crimes that police officers investigate, but I would like them to do the right thing here.”
Questions to Redmond Police were directed to a spokeswoman for the city of Redmond, Heather Cassaro, who said officers will be on hand at the event to “monitor from a distance.”
Cassaro said police have been in contact with Soper.
“They know the social distancing requirements and will make efforts to adhere to them,” she wrote in an email.
Redmond Mayor George Endicott did not oppose the planned rally . He said he wanted the city to “avoid confrontation.”
“From their perspective, they think that government has overstepped its bounds and they just want to protest and say this isn’t right,” Endicott said. “As far as I’m concerned, personally, they’re within their rights to do it. I mean the First Amendment right to assembly, I read it the other day. It’s pretty clear.”
But as he was with the Corona Can 360, Hummel was critical of the rally.
“It’s unfortunate that some people in our community choose to put their neighbors at risk of illness and death, because of some twisted sense of patriotism,” he said. “The patriots are the ones who are staying home, because we do that out of love for our neighbor. So the fact that a few renegades choose to risk the health and safety of our community is disappointing to me.”
Though the event is billed as taking place on the “steps of City Hall,” Redmond City Hall at 411 SW 9th St. only has a few steps at each entrance. Public gatherings are, however, often held at the plaza across the street directly in front of City Hall.
The rally starts at 5:30 p.m.
