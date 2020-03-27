It was only Monday when U.S. surgeon general Jerome Adams went on national television and uttered a warning that seems prophetic and also a lifetime ago: “I want America to understand: This week, it’s going to get bad.”
Here is how bad it got, and how rapidly, during one of the most trying weeks in recent American history:
On Monday, for the first time, the country experienced 100 deaths in a single day from the coronavirus. On Friday, New York alone reported 134. On Monday, the country’s death toll pushed past 500. Four days later, that toll had tripled to more than 1,500.
When the week began, the United States had roughly 30,000 confirmed coronavirus infections. By sunset on Friday, the caseload had more than tripled to 100,000, outpacing every other country on the planet.
Friday marked the end of a particularly brutal week for the country, but only more uncertainty and dread lay ahead.
New York remained the nation’s hardest hit area, with some 44,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 500 deaths. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said Friday that the rate of increase of infections was slowing, even as the number of cases continued to climb.
But that was small comfort in a state where officials expect the crush of patients in the next weeks could prove crippling. Hospitals have been asked to expand their available beds by 50 to 100 percent as soon as possible, Cuomo said. Officials anticipate needing about 90,000 more hospital beds and 30,000 ventilators.
The federal government is helping build four emergency hospitals in the state. A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship, the USNS Comfort, is expected to dock in New York Harbor by Monday.
“This is going to be one of those moments they are going to write about and talk about for generations,” Cuomo said. “This is going to be a moment that changes this nation.”
Other U.S. communities saw signs they could soon face their own tidal waves of illness and death.
Louisiana on Friday reported 2,746 cases and 119 deaths related to coronavirus — with more than two-thirds of the cases and nearly half the deaths in the New Orleans metro area.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, on Friday announced that anyone traveling to the state from Louisiana will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks, and he also temporarily halted vacation rentals.
North Carolina on Friday became the latest state leader to issue a stay-at-home order for citizens, which will go into effect on Monday.
Lawmakers in Washington on Friday passed an unprecedented $2 trillion stimulus bill. Within hours, the president signed it.
The president announced that he would compel General Motors to manufacture ventilators to help handle the surge of coronavirus patients, using his power under the Defense Production Act.
The struggle against the coronavirus carried on around the globe on Friday, in countries large and small, rich and poor.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
France’s national lockdown will extend until at least April 15, Prime Minister Édouard Philippe announced Friday.
The Afghan government also announced on Friday it would lock down the country’s capital, Kabul, for three weeks starting Saturday.
In Italy, an additional 919 people died of the coronavirus over the past day, officials said Friday, marking the world’s highest one-day jump in deaths in a single country since the outbreak began.
Amid the devastation, Pope Francis appeared Friday in the middle of a darkened, empty St. Peter’s Square .
“Do not leave us at the mercy of the storm,” Francis said, offering a prayer normally reserved only for Christmas and Easter.
“Thick darkness has gathered over our squares, our streets and our cities,” he said, as rain poured down on the spot normally thronged by crowds.
“It has taken over our lives, filling everything with a deafening silence and a distressing void.”
Francis said life in this moment is being sustained by ordinary people: “doctors, nurses, supermarket employees, cleaners, caregivers, providers of transport, law and order forces, volunteers, priests, religious men and women.”
After speaking, Francis walked slowly toward St. Peter’s Basilica and prayed in front of a crucifix that was used in Rome during the time of the plague.
