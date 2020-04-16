Pot shop name quiz
Trust me, I know the last thing you want to take during a pandemic is a quiz, particularly if you’ve taken the theme of this issue to heart (and mind). But this is one test you’ll easily puff puff pass.
Central Oregon has its share of creatively named pot shops. Tokyo Starfish and Oregrown certainly come to mind. The Local Market might give you pause if you didn’t know it was a dispensary, and The Herb Center sounds like it could provide a great thyme. And from their names, some shops sound downright formal given their titles. Looking at you, Mr. Nice Guy and Dr. Jolly’s.
We here at GO! Headquarters — OK, just me, in a spare bedroom hastily converted into my quarantine office — wanted to get in on the dispensary naming fun and see if our readers could discern between actual dispensary names around the country and ones we made up. Ready?
1. Tumbleweed
2. 420ville
3. Tokin’ of Appreciation
4. Puff Puff Pass
5. Weedkiller
6. The Tea Shop
7. Green Day
8. Rolling Numbers
9. Chronic Town
10. Leafy Greens
11. Mary Jane’s
12. Hashing it Out
13. Haberhashery
14. Pot of Gold
15. Electric Lettuce
Real dispensaries: 1, 2, 4, 7, 10, 11, 14, 15
Fake dispensaries: 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 (but a real R.E.M. record), 12, 13 (but there is a Twisted Smoke Haberdashery)
