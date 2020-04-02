As the world self-isolates due to COVID-19, major social changes have started to take place. People are learning how to keep busy from within their homes, and they’ve been forced to get creative. From the endless frustrations of Zoom meetings to teens learning to bake bread, a new culture has emerged under quarantine.
#makeadrink: people everywhere step into the shoes of baristas
As coffee shops close nationwide, those wanting their daily fix of sugar and caffeine must brew their own espresso and steam their own milk. On Instagram and Tik Tok, #makeadrink is the hashtag to share home-brewed specialties. The most popular drink among this new wave of DIY baristas is dalgona coffee, a relatively simple South Korean creation. Known as whipped coffee in Pakistan and India, it is made by whipping together a tablespoon of three ingredients — instant coffee, sugar and hot water. The mixture, which looks like peanut butter, is then layered over milk. For prime trendiness, serve in a mason jar and post the whole experience on Instagram.
Zoom: A new way to work and communicate
As workplaces and schools struggle to adapt to a stay-at-home routine, one piece of technology has become a near-universal tool in remote working: Zoom Video Communications. Similar to Skype and Facetime, Zoom allows users to have video conference calls, as well as online meetings and chats. Zoom has essentially moved classroom charades from the real world to the internet. While you can no longer stare at your crush from behind a desk, you can enlarge their image on Zoom. Instead of passing around notes of test answers, students can cheat by posting answers in an online chat.
Binge your heart out: quarantine-friendly reality TV
With staples like the “Bachelorette” canceled, viewers are turning to streaming services for their fix of reality TV drama. Netflix, in particular, has made a few shows that are best enjoyed in self-isolation solitude. One of these is “The Circle,” a competition series in which the contestants, like many of the viewers watching it, are stuck alone in an apartment. Their only interaction with others is through the Circle, a social media platform where they can communicate with the other contestants. The goal of the show is to cultivate their presence on the Circle and sway the other contestants into voting them the most popular player. The series explores how, even in self-isolation, love and friendship can still blossom.
Another Netflix reality show that is strangely relevant in self-isolation is “Love is Blind.” It is a dating reality show where contestants fall in love without ever seeing each other face to face. While contestants are not as isolated as they are on “The Circle,” the idea of falling for someone you can’t touch rings especially true under current circumstances.
Get that dough: baking bread
Any baker can tell you that bread, while not particularly complicated or difficult to make, requires one key ingredient: time. And right now, time is the one thing we all have. The amount of time spent at home is enabling people to bake as much bread as their hearts desire. Whether you decide to bake from scratch or opt for a starter, there’s no time like the present to jump on the latest trend.
