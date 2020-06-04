Who: Kevney Dugan is the president and CEO of Visit Bend, an agency whose mission is usually tourism promotion. However, there’s not a lot that’s “usual” about our world currently, and in March, Visit Bend shifted to telling people to stay home and stay safe. As the banner atop visitbend.com reads, “The statewide travel ban remains in effect. Please put your Bend vacation on hold.” In May, Visit Bend began its Never Have I Ever program, which encourages locals to get out and try new things in their own backyard.
Q: I saw back in March that Visit Bend responded very quickly to our new world, and started putting out a different kind of message. It’s an interesting role for a visitor’s bureau to have. Can you talk about that a little bit?
A: It’s turning its role on its head, right? Going from a place of, “Please come” to a tone of “Please stay away,” and now a tone of “Please stay away, but if you live here get out and invest.”
Q: How did you folks respond to COVID-19 in the beginning, if we can go back to March?
A: I think we were clear and as quick as most destination marketing organizations. I think we saw the severity of what we were looking at, and obviously first and foremost was pulling all paid outbound marketing, recognizing there was a health crisis on the horizon, and the least responsible thing we could possibly do was tell somebody in Portland to get out of their house and come travel here. As soon as we saw what the governor was up to and how they were seeing this, we immediately pulled all marketing. That was then followed up with, sadly, a reduction of staff. Obviously we work with numerous contractors and other businesses, and getting rid of those contracts and partnerships. On the messaging front it really quickly shifted from, you know, “Please come, have a great time” to “Stay home and stay safe,” and sort of a plea, if you will, to people who would typically be our visitors, to sit home, sit tight, let our community heal, let our community manage through this, and when the time comes, we’ll welcome you with open arms. But as it stands, even as we have this conversation, we still are hearing that the city’s advisory and the governor is still recognizing no overnight travel, so that message carries on.
Q: Do you think people are getting that message? We can all talk anecdotally about Memorial Day weekend and how many people it seemed came to Bend anyway.
A: I think the reality is no. I mean, we can’t candy coat it. I think there are certain people who are listening, and they’re emailing us asking for our advice, but we’re not getting everybody. I think that also sort of points to a broader issue than this, which is people are seeing this through so many different lenses. I’m not here to say whether one is right or wrong, but the sort of social divide that this has created, I think you’re seeing that play out as well. “Don’t tell me what to do. We’re going to do what we want” sort of mentality. So there’s a social element to this that, regardless of what we say, people are probably not going to adhere to it.
Q: What are you hearing from people who contact Visit Bend?
A: I would say the people who contact us are very thoughtful. They’re sort of like, “We’re looking at booking a trip, and then we checked out visitbend.com. You are telling us to stay home. Can you sort of give us your opinion?” and the people (to whom) we say, “You know, we need another month or two,” and “The indications are that in a month or two we’ll have a better idea whether leisure travel is an acceptable behavior” are saying “We really appreciate that advice, and it means a lot that a group like Visit Bend is also saying ‘Please don’t come right now.’” I think in many ways, we’re building a community who actually trust us more, that when we say something to them like “Now is not the time,” we’re actually building more trust in our consumer, and they’re going to respect the moment in which we say, “Hey, we’re ready for you, and Bend can’t wait to welcome you with open arms.”
Q: As far as the Never Have I Ever campaign, when did you guys gear up for that?
A: That’s sort of been in the works the last month or two, and it sort of stemmed from this idea of as we were sitting idle, not talking to our normal consumer, how can we stay busy and keep working on behalf of this community, and this notion that if we don’t keep as many small businesses afloat as possible, this destination isn’t going to be as robust as it was going into this. … But the Never Have I Ever idea was we all probably know friends or other people who have moved here in the last five years who have always wanted to go fly fishing, or they’ve always wanted to go on a Wanderlust tour, or they’ve wanted to become a mountain bike rider. Sun Country Tours, Cog Wild, Wanderlust Tours, those businesses are probably disproportionately supported by people from out of area, and yet many locals would probably benefit from the amazing experience with one of those businesses. So the idea was, as you live here, maybe you check some boxes that you never have done before. … Yeah, you’re a resident, but you could become a better fly fisherman, or woman. You could become a better mountain bike handler, get out there and do some of these things and support local business and think about some of those things that you’ve always wanted to do and just never made the time to do. There isn’t a better time than right now to go out and explore some of those things.
Q: Do you feel optimistic about the weeks and months ahead?
A: I do. I’m cautiously optimistic. I think that (with) destinations like Bend, people are seeking outdoor destinations and blue sky and fresh air. We’ve built a brand that really has resonated with urban markets. For the last 10 years, we have largely focused our marketing efforts on an eight-hour “tire” radius. I think in doing so we’ve really cemented Bend as a destination for Seattleites, and people from Northern California and Portlanders. I think that’s going to bode well for us. We aren’t going to come roaring out of the gates. I don’t have any sort of idea that it’s going to be back to normal tomorrow, but I think it’s going to get back to a point where businesses are going to be able to be successful, bring employees back, and we’re going to start rebuilding in that recovery. But it’s probably going to be 18 months to three years before we’re back to where we were going into this, and even then, businesses will probably change structure, so we may never recover the number of jobs we’ve currently lost out of hospitality and travel. What that industry looks like could change, but I’m optimistic we’ll survive and get through this and become a stronger community for it.
