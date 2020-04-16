Who: Seth Fridae, better known to locals as the Colonel, is the longtime host of “Simmer Down with the Colonel,” a weekly radio show devoted to roots reggae and related forms such as ska, rocksteady dub and dancehall. It airs at 9 p.m. Wednesdays on KRXF-92.9 FM, and if you’ve ever tuned in, you know it’s a pretty mind-bending experience with the Colonel, who’s branched into DJing at live events, concert promotion and, for a time, management of Dubtronic Kru, a band from Jamaica.
Q: I remember you talking about how you fell in love with reggae by way of (Eddy Grant’s) “Electric Avenue.” Can you talk about that?
A: I think I was 11 years old when I heard “Electric Avenue” for the first time. That song, as you know, was pretty popular in the U.S. And what year did Peter Tosh die, 1987? So put that into perspective of where I was as a kid. … Growing up in New York, and listening to a lot of music, I got the vibe from that Eddy Grant tune that there was another class, not only of music, but of people, that was happening simultaneously in another part of the world that was very different from where I was.
Q: How did you branch out from Eddy Grant? Did you start digging through record bins, or talking to people?
A: I wouldn’t say that streamlined me into listening to reggae all the time, but as a kid growing up in the ‘70s, our choices for entertainment wasn’t as broad or vast as kids growing up now. The radio, and records, and tapes and making mix tapes and that whole process was just something I was involved with as a kid. … I was pretty immersed into listening to the Grateful Dead and following them and listening to them. Reggae was always was always within the Grateful Dead’s repertoire. They covered a few Jimmy Cliff songs, and their music was structured pretty similarly to. Upon Garcia dying in ‘95. There wasn’t a band to listen to all the time, and I started to examine my musical taste more and more, and went through the jazz and blues catalogs, and everything was leading me toward reggae, which many people describe as being the sufferers’ music, or the other half that’s never been told. You get into that roots reggae music, and you can’t take away from it some of the hard-fought social issues that are being written about and the struggle that’s been going on in the descendants of slaves’ lives. … Reggae music (was) spawned, created in Jamaica, where every black person was a descendant of the sugar trade, of the plantations (and) to have that music come out of Kingston and Trench Town on such a small island and have it be such a volatile music that touched everyone around the world … I think I always wanted to know the other half of the story, and once you know the other half of that story, it’s almost impossible now to not become an advocate for truth and justice, and want to pursue that. Here we are in 2020, and I’ve gotten the chance to work with some of the most revered reggae musicians on the planet, and what I’ve taken away from this is they’re some of the most prophetic, wisdom-filled folks left on this planet, really.
Q: Who were some of the artists that got you more into it?
A: Reggae music has so many different subgenres I could talk an hour about roots reggae, I could talk an hour about dancehall, ska, reggae, rocksteady from the building blocks. The person that coined the (term) reggae is Toots Hibbert and the Maytals. I think some of the artists I really drew inspiration from are Peter Tosh, Burning Spear, Prince Far I, Mutabaruka, Bunny Wailer, of course Bob Marley, Dennis Brown. They say if you got nothing, you got nothing to lose. When you hear that music being produced in Trench Town, Kingston, Jamaica, you have to understand the wherewithal that (it took) to get a studio together and produce that sound, and to have the wealth of talent that these studios have coming and going in Jamaica, a very different culture from what we have in the U.S. I was drawn to those political activists in the reggae arena. Peter Tosh, Steel Pulse. I had Toots Hibbert on the phone, I asked him, “Can you help me define reggae music? I’m going to start the ‘Simmer Down’ reggae show, and I don’t want to misrepresent this great wealth of Jamaican music. I want to make sure I’m staying with the message.” Toots broke it down, made it sound pretty easy. He said, as long as it’s structurally written as reggae music, and it’s got a positive message, it meets that definition of reggae. So back to subgenres to reggae: Reggae, pretty big field, OK, but if you can hold within that criterium of being positive and written in the reggae structure, that leads one to ask nowadays, people say, “Is this new band out of Southern California reggae?” It’s like, I’d hate to be the judge on that man. Why don’t you just sit back and let it happen.
Q: How did you end up starting the radio show?
A: I think “Simmer Down” is coming up on its 700th live broadcast. I think that’s almost 14 years. I had a relationship with the owner of the Bend Radio Group who was just starting up 92/9 15 years ago, and I saw the programming and I felt we needed to get some of the other half that’s never been told kind of thing, we need to get some of this music out there. It’s not being represented anywhere around here. He wanted to borrow my record collection, and I said, “No, I come with the record collection.” That was basically it. There wasn’t any tutorial, or going to night school to become a DJ or anything. It was just trial by fire and experimenting on the listeners’ ears. We got some (listeners) who have hung on from the inceptual shows, and stayed the course. Those same people remind me about stuff that happened years ago, they’ll call me out on something, that’s pretty cool.
Q: How has the show evolved over the years, or what have you learned doing it?
A: It’s so cool that once (I opened) that door to that studio at KRXF 92.9, it was really up to me. I could’ve just kicked it at the console … but for me it meant just immersing myself 100 percent into the music, and night and day pursuing it and listening to it. That led to the interviews, and then some years into it, to actually promoting and buying shows for Central Oregon and then that would eventually lead to managing a band, and “Simmer Down” doing it’s own personal DJ sets around town and the state. The opportunities were there. Bend Radio Group, I have nothing but respect and admiration for what they gave to me. It was basically up to me to pursue all of the opportunities.
Q: Where do you see “Simmer Down” going in the future?
A: Well, my key works every Wednesday when I show up, so if it’s up to me, we’re going to keep rolling? Those are the plans. As far as live state shows, I can’t say where that’s going, if we’ll ever be able to recover from where we are now, mainly because we haven’t seen the economic fallout play out like it could on this. So back to the sufferers’ music and descendants of slaves, during this pandemic worldwide, the black and brown population is taking the hit on this pandemic. … We’ve lost a number of reggae elders from Jamaica the last two weeks. The client base I represent is that elder population of Jamaican music artists. So I see “Simmer Down” going (on) and Bend Radio Group is completely financed by Bend, Oregon, so however Bend does, and the local community, if businesses can get on their feet and running again — this is who keeps the lights on at Bend Radio Group. …Advertising is what keeps us on the radio. We’re not backed by Clear Channel or Horizon. You’re looking at a small group of individuals, and there’s only 1,200 or so private radio stations around America. So there’s a lot on the line here, I believe, as far as having platforms that we can enjoy with independent programming involved.
