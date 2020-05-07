Who: Matt Perry and his wife, Betsy, are co-owners of Savory Spice, a spice and kitchenware shop located at 375 SW Powerhouse Drive in the Old Mill District of Bend. Since mid-March, the shop has been open for curbside pickup, something a lot of home cooks have been taking advantage of with time on their hands for cooking. In between calls and customers arriving to fetch their cinnamon, cumin and coriander, Perry answered a few queries.
Q: How did you handle COVID-19 and the shutdown order?
A: March 17, St. Patrick's Day, was our last day open to the public for shopping, and so we've been doing curbside pickup for about seven weeks. (I've been) the only one here.
Q: Has business remained steady the last several weeks?
A: It's been enough that we'll come out the other side, and we just started bringing some of our employees back this week, so that's good. And people are cooking. They're at home cooking. The hard part is they can't come in and look at everything, but they can look at our website (savoryspiceshop.com/oregon/bend-old-mill-district), and they have a lot of favorites already.
Q: What kind of trends are emerging? Have certain items become more popular?
A: We definitely notice the baking trend. A lot of our extracts that aren't usually as popular have become more popular, and a lot of the baking staples, vanilla, all of that stuff, has been flying out the door, so there's a lot of people baking at home. We get a lot of calls for yeast. It's not something we carry, but I know that's a big one — people are baking bread. A lot of the pantry staples … have been really popular, so a lot of dried herbs, ground cumin, coriander, garlic and onion. Those things, people are stocking up, or restocking.
Q: Have you heard what dishes people are making?
A: It kind of depends, because we have a lot of recipes — we have a Spice N Easy recipe pack — so those have been really popular. Those are a lot of curries and some things like that, all of the spices are in there, and the ingredients list is right on the package. People love those, so usually I know what they're making with that. A lot of times they'll find recipes on our website. … It's just been a lot of restocking the pantry or trying to find new flavors to cook with.
Q: Is there anything else you've noticed that I haven't asked about?
A: It's obviously been hard for everybody, but it seems like our customers are supporting us, but they also seem to be very grateful. Everybody is just really nice and supportive, I've noticed in all of this. So I think that's been cool. People have been really appreciative. We're also extremely appreciative that they're calling us. I love cooking. I think it's an important family thing to bring people together. One of the bright spots in this is that people get to be home cooking food.
