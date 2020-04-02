Who: Todd Looby is the longtime executive director of BendFilm, which celebrates independent films and filmmakers each October via the BendFilm Festival and acquired a brick-and-mortar space, Tin Pan Theater, in downtown Bend. Like many nonprofit arts organizations, BendFilm finds itself adapting in the midst of the pandemic. For more on virtual theater and other topics he discusses, visit bendfilm.org.
Q: I wanted to check in about BendFilm. I saw on the website that folks can buy gift packs to Tin Pan.
A: Right now, as far as those efforts, we are hosting films. What’s really interesting is that, in at least the week, distributors … that would be releasing movies in theaters are now pivoting to online streaming. Some are doing it themselves, some are working with other platforms that have streaming stuff. Movies that would be releasing, say, right now, they’re not going to hold off and wait till the summer. They’re trying to get them out now, and they’re building their own platforms like ours to directly reach our audience, our audience. They think the best way to watch these movies is to utilize the groundwork of existing theaters that they work with that have these devoted audiences. Instead of broadcasting generally to the public and then having to compete with the big dogs like Amazon and Netflix, they can kind of play the smaller route for these — I’ll call them niche films — but you know, wonderful indie or foreign films that are some of the best movies screening all year. So they’re basically setting up virtual theaters for us.
Q: Cool.
A: We have one film we’re offering from Kino Lorber is “Bacurau,” which was a big hit at Cannes last year. So there is a virtual Tin Pan Theater. If you go to the Tin Pan Theater website (tinpantheater.com), you’ll see the Tin Pan brand and logo up there for the film, and you just click on a button to then screen it. … We’re also showing one of the more popular indies of the year, “Fantastic Fungi,” and that’s running through an existing platform, Vimeo. We have our own virtual link for that. … So whenever someone goes to that link, clicks and rents, we get a portion of the sale from that.
Q: So if you click on “Fantastic Fungi,” it takes you to Vimeo, and you just rent it for $4.99, BendFilm gets a percentage of that?
A: That’s right.
Q: That’s so cool.
A: We’re going to keep rolling these things out. Friday you’ll see on there “And then We Danced.” We started, this year, a screening series with Out Central (Oregon), called Out in Focus, where we partnered to screen LGBTQ content. … We’ve been working closely enough with them in the past several years, and especially during this festival, to really get more attention to our LGBTQ content. So it’s a really nice partnership. … Hopefully this week we’ll see a lot of noise out there in the social channels to get enough people to watch this incredible, award-winning film.
Q: What are you hearing from filmmakers? Are people out of gas right now, or working around this?
A: I think everyone’s doing their best to work around. Another thing we’re rolling out is called BendFilm Makers. This started last week, where we had a Facebook Live interview with the great filmmaker Slater Jewell-Kemker who did this movie “Youth Unstoppable” that showed at the 2018 BendFilm Festival. … So we rolled this out with her last week, and we had a really successful online chat with her to make sure that filmmakers are able to continue to get the word out there about their work and the important stuff they’re doing, as well as to continue to educate future storytellers. … So we’re trying to keep spirits high, not only for our audience — I think to talk honestly about the difficulties we’re facing, but at the same time making sure that the greatest thing that we can provide filmmakers and even our local fans is a sense of community and the importance of art, especially in times like this.
Q: Do you have anything like that coming up in the next week or two?
A: We’re developing a schedule now. It’s kind of turning into a show, which is great. … Hopefully, we’ll have First Fridays hosted (at Tin Pan), some kind of virtual First Friday. That’s another thing we’d love to roll out this week. There’s a lot of great potential here. I’ve contacted local filmmakers like Taylor Morden, who’s “The Last Blockbuster” filmmaker. He’s doing a really cool thing I love and am participating in, Project 88 — 88 parts of “Back to the Future 2” made by 88 teams of filmmakers, my family being one of the teams that’s doing scene 25. … I just love Taylor. He’s such a talented guy and always full of energy and ideas … I’d love to have him on the BendFilm Makers Series to talk about that and the status of “The Last Blockbuster.” … We don’t have that schedule yet, but I would say at least, if you want to know, generally, we’re trying to do Tuesday and Thursday with some kind of engagement. We’re seeing a lot of engagement from people so far. I think people have the appetite, time and attention to look at this, and they’re really kind of interested in doing a deeper dive into stuff they see at the Festival and/or Tin Pan.
Q: I know we don’t know what’s going to happen the next several months, but are you moving ahead like BendFilm Festival is going to happen in October?
A: That’s most certainly the plan. (Organizations) that had stuff (scheduled) in the late, say, winter and spring and then are going to postpone things are either going online or going to the fall. We are in a really good spot where not only should things have calmed down by then, after we’ll go through a very difficult time, there’s no question. But hopefully by then there’ll be different treatments and … and the potential to spread will be substantially less, if not non-existent by October. … That is most certainly how we are proceeding at this point, knowing what we know now.
Q: Is there more we haven’t discussed that you wanted to mention?
A: A really important, hard part of what we’re trying to do here and retain is the really strong partnerships that we’re trying to create, foster and continue during this time. Every year we partner for a fundraiser with another nonprofit that provides service. This year we partnered with Partners in Care, a local nonprofit that offers hospice and palliative care services for people. Our basic mission is using the art form of film to strengthen the community and bring people together. And bringing people together is the most important part. Because we can’t do that physically, there are a lot of ways we can do that virtually … just celebrating the really powerful artform of film as a way to inform and keep spirits high. … That art form has always kept people thinking positively, and inspired people to dream and to act and to explore. The relevance of film is not diminished whatsoever. … I think when we come out of this, people are going to understand the importance of really getting together and bringing the community together in person for events. We are looking forward to that, but in the time being, we are doing all we can to retain community and that emotional uplift that film has provided, that sense of dreaming and hope.
