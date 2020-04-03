Public handwashing stations are open in Bend through April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nine portable handwashing stations provide safe places for people experiencing homelessness, delivery drivers, mail carriers, first responders and others to wash their hands throughout the day.
Cascade Disposal/Advanced Systems donated the placement and servicing of the handwashing stations.
The handwashing stations have been installed at the following locations:
• Downtown Bend Library, 601 NW Wall St.
• Hawthorne Station, 334 NE Hawthorne Ave.
• Juniper Ridge, east end of Cooley Road, east of 18th Street.
• Safeway East, 2650 NE U.S. Highway 20.
• Safeway Midtown, 642 NE Third St.
• Safeway West, 320 W. SW Century Dr.
• Albertsons South, 61155 S. U.S. Highway 97
• Albertsons North, 1800 NE Third St.
• Bend Church, 680 NW Bond St.
