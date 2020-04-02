Prineville author Rick Steber is ready for the world to return to the simple and stimulating pleasures of books during this period of staying at home and social isolation, which would seem ready-made for reading.
“How many reruns of ‘Family Feud’ can a person possibly endure without going bats--t crazy?” he said by phone Monday from Rick Steber and Co.-Makers, where he’s been rather lonely the last few weeks.
Steber opened the Prineville gallery and maker space last year. It serves as home to the works of 80 creative souls from up and down Central and Eastern Oregon, among them his own considerable inventory of Western fiction and nonfiction. Business has slowed to a trickle the last few weeks, but Steber has applied the same creativity evident in his writing to his business.
“I just put a post up on Facebook with a new government survey had just come out, and it said the best way to avoid contracting the coronavirus is to get yourself a stack of Rick Steber books,” he said, laughing. “We’ll see if that works.”
If it doesn’t, perhaps his clever idea of offering a roll of toilet paper with the purchase of a book will.
“What I had to do to make it an essential service is to sell toilet paper,” he said. “And then I’ve had a lot of promotions — you know, buy a book, get a roll. I bought a case of toilet paper from my supplier.”
It’s a long way from the days when his mom would send him to buy groceries and other supplies, including toilet paper, at Bonanza General Store, named for the small town east of Klamath Falls where Steber spent a portion of his childhood.
“I was always embarrassed because the gal had to use this hook kind of thing to reach up and pull (the) toilet paper off the top shelf, flip it down and catch it,” he said. “I was always embarrassed to ask for toilet paper, so I’d always just tell mom they were out of toilet paper.
“To go from Mr. Shy to my toilet paper emporium was a big stretch,” he joked, “but you know, you do what you gotta do to survive. As far as the business goes, every small business owner is in the same boat. It’s horrible when you can’t earn a living.”
Steber is dealing with the economic meltdown on two fronts. Along with his concerns for Makers and the artisans trying to sell their wares there, he’s also got his books to sell. He self-publishes through his own Bonanza Publishing, which relies primarily on “mom -and -pop stores out in the middle of nowhere. Well, they’re all closed down, so they’re not ordering any books,” he said.
The first several months of having Makers open has made a dent in his time, but he still managed to put out two of his Western Poems and Prose books last year, “Writing the West” and Down a Long Dirt Road.” In a couple of weeks, he’ll release two more, “Almost There” and “Seldom Seen.” In the books’ short pieces, he strives to unearth the remarkable about the West, and understand “those brittle human emotions and feelings we all have as we reach out for those things we cannot quite seem to reach,” as he describes.
Among the current choices of Steber books to accompany your free roll is his latest novel, “A Cowboy to Love,” the story of a torrid love affair between beautiful Jo Walker, a single mom, and a married, ornery rodeo cowboy in Eastern Oregon.
“I love that area over there and the Snake River. I mean, you talk about isolation. And really, it’s a book about seclusion and isolation,” Steber said, adding with a laugh. “I guess it kind of ties in with today without meaning to.”
Social isolation is something most writers are used to, and Steber is no exception. He typically holes up for the winter to write at his cabin, 12 miles north of town on the edge of Ochoco National Forest.
He spends more time at Makers, but moving his office from the front to the back of the 6,000-square foot building helped him get more focused writing time.
“Writers, half of our job is being completely alone, and half of it is being surrounded by people,” he said.“Normally I write a draft during the winter, and then spend the next several months refining that, and rewriting, rewriting, rewriting.”
He’s also completed the first draft of the true story of a Burns-area outlaw.
“It’s kind of an untold story,” Steber said. “He figured out early on that he could either work as a buckaroo and make $35 a month,or he could steal horses, long-line them (tie them nose to tail), take the 10 best horses he could gather up, head to Texas, sell ‘em, lay low for a little bit, steal 10 more horses and run them to Oregon and sell them. For about a four-month trip he could make about $5,000.”
Steber said he began researching the outlaw’s history after someone told him part of the story.
“It used to be I had to hunt down stories,” he said. “Now stories come to me.”
