President Donald Trump issued a “major disaster” declaration for Washington state over the novel coronavirus crisis Sunday, freeing up some federal assistance — but Gov. Jay Inslee countered that the president’s announcement was not enough to bolster the state’s fight .
“The president’s action makes federal funding available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Washington,” President Trump’s declaration said.
Inslee had asked Trump to declare a major disaster on Friday, saying that could bring federal aid. As part of that request, he sent the president a 74-page letter detailing exactly what the state would need to fortify its response to the COVID-19 crisis.
Crisis counseling was only one of the requests.
The others included: disaster unemployment assistance, disaster legal services, disaster case management, individual and household program assistance, voluntary agency coordination, plus mass care and emergency assistance.
Aside from crisis counseling and mental-health training, Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said, the rest of the governor’s requests “remain under review by the White House.”
“We appreciate that the federal government has recognized the severity of the public-health emergency in Washington state,” Gov. Inslee said in a statement.
“However, today’s declaration does not unlock many forms of federal assistance we have requested to help workers and families who are badly hurting,” Inslee said. The state’s unemployment system has been inundated with claims.
California
Gov. Gavin Newsom asked Trump on Sunday for a declaration of a “major disaster” in California to help the state respond to the pandemic with mass care and emergency assistance, unemployment assistance and disaster legal services, among others.
“Unfortunately, California has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Newsom wrote to Trump. “Besides California being home to nearly 40 million people, which itself poses significant logistical issues few other states face, California partnered with the federal government in several extremely complex and challenging repatriation missions, which strained California’s resources and impacted California’s healthcare delivery system.”
Trump said he received California’s disaster declaration request, which he expects to sign shortly.
Trump also said he’s signed paperwork so the federal government will pay for National Guard deployments in California, Washington and New York.
