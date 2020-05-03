For weeks, professional sports have been at a standstill.
Major League Baseball should be approaching the middle of its season.
The NBA should be midway through the playoffs.
The NFL conducted its annual player draft, but without a big in-person event to mark the occasion.
Major League Soccer took its first tentative step toward restarting its season Friday, with an announcement that teams would be allowed to hold workouts for individual players, starting this week.
“By allowing players, on a voluntary basis, to utilize team-operated fields for individual workouts, MLS clubs will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff,” the league said in a statement.
MLS officials laid out a nine-point set of criteria that teams will have to meet in order to safely resume individual workouts. Those include emergency action plans and safety assessments for teams to conduct, required sanitation steps, as well as rules for players, including the wearing of personal protective equipment whenever they’re not on the field.
The league notes that these are individual — not team — workouts and should not be required of players.
“All individual workouts are voluntary and may not be in conflict with local public health official or government policies,” the league said.
The Portland Timbers embraced the step in their own statement Friday.
“The Timbers are working closely with local health and government agencies to ensure our return to individual training is in accordance with local laws and public health guidelines,” the Timbers said.
“We are pleased that MLS has taken this positive step forward.”
