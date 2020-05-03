FILE - In this March 17, 2019, file photo, Portland Timbers MLS soccer team coach Giovanni Savarese, right, walks off the field after the team's match against FC Cincinnati in Cincinnati. No other top-flight league in the world has the same geographic diversity as MLS, which had 74 different nationalities represented at the start of the 2020 season, according to data from Sports Reference. No other top-flight league in the world has the same geographic diversity as MLS, which had 74 different nationalities represented at the start of the 2020 season, according to data from Sports Reference.