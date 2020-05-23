Gov. Kate Brown has approved Clackamas County’s Phase 1 reopening plan.
Her approval means the first of the three most populous counties in the Portland metro area will begin reopening bars, restaurants and personal service providers Saturday.
That leaves Multnomah and Washington counties as the only counties that have yet to receive approval to begin reopening. Washington County applied Friday and is targeting a June 1 reopening date, while Multnomah County is taking a more deliberative approach because of its size, population density and diversity, and has yet to apply.
