Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Wednesday he will push to require municipal workers to get vaccinated or submit to weekly coronavirus tests, a move that would reverse the city’s policy against such mandates issued only days ago.
Surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations nationwide have already prompted the state of California, some large companies and cities such as New York City and Los Angeles to create vaccine or testing requirements for employees.
Meanwhile, Oregon health officials recommended Tuesday that everyone should return to wearing a mask when in a public, indoor space after hospitalizations caused by the virus increased 25% in a single day and new daily cases topped 1,000.
Wheeler said he does not believe he has the same legal authority as mayors in other U.S. cities to independently impose public health mandates on city workers. That, he said, would require City Council approval.
“If I had the ability to act unilaterally, I would support vaccination for all city employees or regular testing to demonstrate that people are not coming into our workplace potentially spreading COVID at a time when we are again seeing COVID cases increase at an alarming rate,” he said during a City Council meeting.
“I want to be clear, this is a decision that would have to be made by the council.”
The mayor did not indicate when a decision might be made.
On Monday, a Portland city official publicly rejected the very proposal Wheeler is now touting, saying that any “vaccination requirement goes against the city’s core values and we are using other means to keep the workplace safe.”
The mayor on Wednesday acknowledged the abrupt pivot on vaccination requirements, citing some of the alarming signs to emerge over the last 48 hours.
“As is often the case with COVID,” he said, “things change on a daily basis.”
