The pressure is building on Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown to issue a strict statewide “stay at home” order in hopes of preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Oregon Nurses Association joined a regional group of mayors Saturday pressuring the governor to issue the order, which she has not done thus far.
Late Saturday afternoon, the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians, which represents more than 1,700 physicians, family medicine residents and medical students, did the same. "This is the best hope we have to keep our healthcare system from being overwhelmed,” said Ruth Chang, president of the physicians’ group.
The Northwest Consortium of Mayors voted 24-1 to call on Brown to issue the statewide order. Absent that, the mayors want to issue their own citywide stay-at-home orders within their boundaries, said Larry Morgan, a senior manager at the city of Gresham. Those cities include Gresham, Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Hillsboro and others.
Brown’s spokesman did not return a call for comment Saturday afternoon.
Shane Bemis, mayor of Gresham, said the Northwest Consortium of Mayors called an emergency meeting Saturday morning because of widespread confusion among his constituents about what they could and could not do under the current social distance directive.
Their uncertainty was fueled by a strange press conference Friday night featuring Brown, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury. Instead of the typical united front, Brown repeatedly rejected the idea of a strict stay-at-home order while Wheeler said he intended to issue such an order on Monday. Kafoury, who is married to Brown’s chief of staff Nik Blosser, said that she hoped for a statewide order Monday enforcing additional social distancing for businesses and she wanted one consistent voice across the state.
Brown stressed the importance of social distancing to stop the coronavirus, which has already sent the economy into recession and upended normal life as we knew it. But she also said she was not ready to issue the most strict of social-distancing methods — a stay-at-home order.
Brown tried to explain her reasoning. But reporters were left scratching their heads, as apparently were members of the public, who went to their respective mayors for direction.
After the press conference concluded, “the phones started ringing,” Bemis said. “What did they just say? What can we do? People just didn’t know. And we didn’t know.”
The mayors voted 24-1 Saturday morning to call on Brown to issue a stay-at-home order. “There is no room for equivocation,” Bemis said Saturday afternoon. “The medical professionals are incredibly worried. People need to get serious about this. Portland can’t do it alone.”
The only dissenting vote was Tamara Stempel of Gladstone.
Then the nurses asked for an audience with the governor. They too intend to push the governor for the stay-at-home order. “When you don’t have good social distancing — which in our opinion includes a stay-at-home order — it gets much harder to keep nurses and front-line workers safe,” said Rachel Gumpert, of the Oregon Nurses Association.
While Brown declined to issue a stay-at-home order, she did give a preview of what she called her “stay home, stay healthy” directive which she will release on Monday. She also said she would order Oregonians to stay six feet apart when out doing essential business.
In addition to the stay-at-home order, the mayors group wants:
• Oregonians directed to reasonably comply with social distancing requirements at all times.
• Nonessential businesses to cease all activities except minimum basic operations; businesses can continue to operate if all employees are working from home.
• Essential businesses are encouraged to remain open, while complying with social distancing requirements.
• Public and private gatherings prohibited, with exceptions.
• Nonessential travel prohibited.
