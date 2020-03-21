Around Central Oregon, police are trying to provide service while not getting sick, and potentially getting others sick, as the novel coronavirus spreads. And this has meant doing things differently.
For Marc Heckathorn, undersheriff of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the recent changes have represented a 180-degree turn from where law enforcement was heading.
“Our response is going to look different to people,” Heckathorn said of the 30-deputy sheriff’s office. “We used to stress personal contact. But now, we’re trying to completely limit contact.”
That means deputies may stand a little farther away when they talking to someone. There are no more courtesy rides in patrol cars. No more ride-alongs with the public.
Jefferson County deputies have been instructed to ask people to meet them outside their homes, and not enter homes unless necessary. This represents a new challenge for criminal investigators, who often rely on their clues they pick up interacting with people during investigations.
“The best contact is in-person, but we’re such a small department, we can’t risk losing anyone or getting the community sick,” Heckathorn said. “We’re still going to respond to everything. It’s just going to look different.”
Bend Police officers are also trying to eliminate unneeded contacts and have had to back away from two popular programs that encourage “positive contacts” with members of the public, Chief Jim Porter said.
One program requires officers to make two “self-initiated” contacts per day. The other program, the Community Enhancement Program, requires officers to spend 21 hours a year making positive contact with schools, civic clubs, veterans groups and other organizations.
“It’s a challenge, but we have to find a balance,” Porter said. “We have to keep our first responders healthy because we’re not sure how long this will continue.”
State health officials have urged Oregonians to stay home, crowds larger than 25 people are banned and events have been canceled. Now, as people hunker indoors, Central Oregon law agencies are receiving fewer calls for service. At Bend Police, call volume has dropped by half. Redmond Police has also noticed a steep decline, according to Lt. Curtis Chambers.
“We have seen a decrease in calls for service across the board,” he said. “However, we are still here responding to calls, conducting investigations and taking enforcement action whenever appropriate to do so.”
But Redmond is encouraging the public to use alternative methods to report non-emergency crimes, like online or via telephone, Chambers said.
In light of new restrictions on daily life, there have been predictions they would affect criminal behavior: that arrests for impaired driving will fall, with bars and restaurants closed, and domestic violence arrests will rise, with people spending more time together in close quarters. And shuttered businesses will make attractive targets for thieves.
Agencies here say it’s too early to tell, though there is evidence DUII arrests in Bend dropped by about half. For the week starting Feb. 16, Bend Police officers made 11 DUII arrests. For the week starting March 8 — the latest week for which data is available — there were only six DUII arrests.
“This is so unprecedented, we have so few examples to study,” Porter said.
The Oregonian on Friday reported today domestic violence organizations in the Portland area have seen a spike in reports to hotlines and a greater need for emergency shelter.
Dispatchers at Deschutes 911 are now asking two questions of anyone requesting fire/EMS or in-person law enforcement.
• Does anyone at the location have flu-like symptoms?
• Have you been in contact with anyone with COVID-19?
This is to keep first responders from helping spread the virus.
One big worry at Deschutes 911 and other agencies is losing staff members to the virus. Having multiple officers out sick can impact an agency’s ability to respond effectively to calls for service, and several agencies, including the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, reported being understaffed prior to the outbreak.
Deschutes 911 has locked down its dispatch floor, where emergency calls are fielded by dispatchers. Even 911 director Sara Crosswhite isn’t allowed on it, she said. Dispatchers are being asked to handle more tech issues that arise, rather calling on outside help.
When the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had a computer problem at the office last week, the repairman had to receive a medical assessment at the jail prior to being let into the sheriff’s office.
Staffing shortages are felt more acutely at smaller agencies. Five of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently on 14-day quarantine following a potential exposure at the state police academy in Salem. The deputies have not shown symptoms and Sheriff Jim Adkins said they could soon be back to work if the person they were exposed to in Salem tests negative for COVID-19.
Another pressing concern for law enforcement is keeping the virus out of the area’s jails. That’s because if one inmate contracts COVID-19, the whole jail population, including staff, could follow.
When the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed March 9, that triggered Phase 1, which limited the number of instances in which a person may be held in jail.
As of Friday morning, the jail was down to 221 inmates. The average is 280.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.