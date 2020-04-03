The mass cancellation of sporting events across the nation as the coronavirus pandemic spreads has finally hit home with a gut punch to Central Oregon.
The Pole Pedal Paddle — the region's signature sporting event — was canceled Friday by the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, the Bend-based nonprofit organization that runs the PPP as its largest annual fundraiser for its numerous youth programs.
May 16 would have been the 44th annual Pole Pedal Paddle, which includes teams, pairs and individuals racing in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, road cycling, running, paddling and sprinting along a course from Mount Bachelor to Bend. The event has drawn more than 3,000 participants some years — more than half of whom come from outside Central Oregon — and hundreds more spectators who crowd together at the finish area at the Les Schwab Amphitheater.
Social distancing during the PPP would be nearly impossible, thus the cancellation of the event during the coronavirus pandemic, according to race director Molly Kelley. The next PPP is scheduled for May 15, 2021.
"We would never jeopardize the health of this community or our volunteers and racers," Kelley said. "And I don't want anybody to resent this event. This is the longest standing multisport event in Central Oregon. It's really important to the community, but we will survive, and we will have it next year. We will be extremely prepared."
Racers who pre-registered will have the option of rolling over their entry fee to 2021 or donating their entry fee to MBSEF, according to Kelley. No refunds will be given.
"We've already spent a lot of money on purchasing things for the race," Kelley said. "Since we are 100% nonprofit, we just can't (refund). If people want to roll over their registration or donate … any amount is really going to help us. We've already invested a lot of money this year into the race, so planning for all that and then not having the event is pretty devastating."
Kelley said postponement was not an option, because July would likely have been the earliest organizers could have staged the race. And by then, there would not be sufficient snow at Mt. Bachelor to hold the alpine and nordic ski legs. That also would have put the race in the middle of tourism season in Central Oregon, which has proven a logistical nightmare for summer sporting events in the region over the past several years because of increased crowds.
"It would be too complicated, and we don't want to do another event in the middle of tourist season in July," Kelley said. "Everyone's been pretty understanding."
That includes seven-time PPP winner Marshall Greene, who admitted he had not been training as hard as he normally does this time of year, knowing that the race would likely be canceled.
"I'm not surprised," Greene said. "I'm sure it was a very tough decision for MBSEF, but I would say that everyone's health is far more important. It's a great community event, and really does bring everyone together, which is the bad part in this case."
Greene added that the PPP cancellation really brings the pandemic into a local perspective for he and other Central Oregon athletes.
"The Pole Pedal Paddle is about the community in Bend, and having it be canceled has much more of an impact for Bend than some national sporting event," Greene said. "Pole Pedal Paddle really is a community-building event, so it's a bummer to miss."
The Kids' Mini PPP, scheduled for May 17, has been postponed and may be rescheduled for a date in September, according to Kelley. More information on the Mini PPP will be available once a decision has been made.
Another major spring sporting event in Central Oregon, the Cascade Cycling Classic, is scheduled for May 27-31, but organizers have yet to make an announcement regarding cancellation or postponement. Phone calls and emails to the organizers of the CCC were not returned.
Founded in 1927 as the Skyliners Club, MBSEF now serves more than 600 youth athletes in competitive alpine and nordic skiing, freeride skiing, freeride snowboarding and cycling.
The Pole Pedal Paddle started in 1977 and eventually grew into MBSEF's main fundraiser.
"It has been such a big part of this region, not just Central Oregon," Kelley said. "This event brings people together, and people have discovered Bend because of this event. It's tradition for so many people. It's not just about doing well, it's more about the experience and the personal challenge. But really, it's about just getting together with your friends."
Those times will have to wait.
