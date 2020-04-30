Events, artists residencies on hold at Playa — Due to the threat of COVID-19, the board of directors at PLAYA, an arts facility in Summer Lake, has announced its decision to suspend all on-site programs through the end of August, and all arts and sciences residencies through the end of 2020. The board will watch developments with the coronavirus this summer, with the possibility of hosting on-site programming again in the fall. Applicants who were accepted for 2020 residencies will be offered residency positions when PLAYA returns to full operations in 2021. Contact: playasummerlake.org.
