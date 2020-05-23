The summer months, when gyms and weight rooms are full of high school athletes and team camps are the norm, give coaches vital information. It's a time when they get a sense of who can impact the team when the school season begins.
But not during this summer of uncertainty.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing guidelines, any preparation plans that coaches once had are being reimagined. And even their new plans are subject to change.
Summit High School boys basketball coach Jon Frazier had team camps scheduled at Oregon State University and Gonzaga University this summer and expected to see as many as 50 to 60 players in the school's gym working on their game during the summer.
“What we had planned, we had to toss out the window and start from scratch,” Frazier said. “For now, we are in a holding pattern. We have a Plan A, Plan B, and a Plan C. Now, it is just waiting for when we can get back in the gym with the kids.”
Last week the Oregon Schools Activity Association released Phase 1 of a three-phase plan to resume high school sports, starting with summer activity guidelines. The plans put restrictions on how many athletes are able to workout at a time, sanitation practices and the types of workouts that will be allowed once school districts decide when to reopen facilities that have been closed since March.
State athletic officials say individual school districts will now be allowed to control activities for their sports programs, starting Tuesday, and Bend-La Pine School District is expected to roll out its plan of opening its facilities soon. While the date of the reopening has yet to be determined by the district, it will not happen before June 12. There is optimism that it will happen before June 30.
For activities with a low-risk of infection — cross county, track and field, tennis swimming and golf — keeping six feet of distance will require subtle changes. Running events will have to avoid grouping athletes at starting and finish lines. Tennis courts are now opening up in Bend, and play is allowed as long as athletes do not share tennis balls, per the OSAA guidelines.
Athletic officials say team sports pose a greater risk of infection to athletes — and precautions present a greater challenge to coaches. Conditioning and individual skill work without sharing equipment — which can prove tricky for sports that rely on passing a ball from teammate to teammate — will become the norm for these moderate to high-infection risk groups.
“We are still at six feet of spacing, can’t share a ball,” said Mountain View football coach Brian Crum. “Those kinds of things are going to make it challenging. We have no idea what phase two or three even looks like yet. At least when we come back, whether it is June 30 or the last day of school, it is going to have to be baby steps. But we will take what we can get. I know I miss our guys.”
Of the four sports in the high infection risk activities — football, wrestling, cheerleading and dance/drill — football is unlike the others. For starters, it has the largest teams. Bend , Mountain View and Summit high schools average about 62 players on their varsity rosters, and each team has at least seven varsity coaches. The players on the sideline alone would break the current crowd-size limits of 25 people.
But perhaps most importantly, football season starts the soonest. While wrestling, cheerleading and dance/drill hold their seasons and championships in the winter months, Bend High and Redmond are set to meet on the gridiron the final week of August.
“The fact that it is in high risk says that it is going to be tricky,” said OSAA executive director Peter Weber. “The contact and the close contact is the issue there.”
Without a lot of runway before the traditional football season, the idea of moving football season to a later date was brought up but did not gain much traction.
“We’ve had some people bring it up, but we haven’t had any serious conversations yet,” Weber said. “At this point, we are looking at everything, but as of today, it isn’t something we are banking on.”
Coaches Crum and Frazier are hopeful that the next phase of athletic activity will allow for more for team-building activities, like 7-on-7 for football and scrimmages for basketball.
For now, just being able to work with their athletes is a step, albeit small, in the right direction.
“You are going to have to get the bang for your buck,” Crum said. “Again, it is better than them being home by themselves. For them to be back under our supervision is good.”
