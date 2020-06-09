As counties across the state work through the phases of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, so too is the Oregon School Activities Association.
The governing body of high school athletics released its Phase 2 guidelines Monday afternoon for how teams and athletes can practice until Phase 3 is released. Phase 1 was considered very limiting — especially to team sports requiring the sharing of a ball, which was prohibited — but Phase 2 brings a little more leniency.
In Phase 1, gatherings of more than 25 people inside and outside were prohibited. Phase 2 allows for groups of 50 indoors and 100 outdoors.
Pods of five to 10 people are still suggested when using equipment and during weight training, which now allows for power lifts that require a spotter like squats and bench press.
The Bend-La Pine School District has Monday, June 15, circled as the first day that teams and players can work together, even though Gov. Kate Brown’s suggestion for starting activities is July 1.
“That is what we are hoping for, is Monday,” said Summit athletic director Mike Carpenter. “There is still a lot of restrictions. But we are still hoping (the coaches can meet with the players).”
With new information coming out frequently, even planning a week ahead can be difficult.
Perhaps the biggest winners of Phase 2 are the sports that require a ball. Before, passing of a ball was not allowed, even in the moderate-infection risk sports of basketball, soccer, volleyball, baseball and softball. Now, in Phase 2, athletes in all those sports, including high-infection risk football, will be able to throw, pass and kick a ball within a pod — as long as the balls are sanitized frequently.
“Some teams can actually share a ball,” Carpenter said. “The purpose of Phase 1 and Phase 2 is not just automatically get kids out and get them in condition as fast as possible. You don’t want a kid bench-pressing 300 pounds on the first day. It is so that kids can get out with their teammates and coaches in a controlled, slower environment. It’s about getting kids out of the house and with their teammates and starting to get back into somewhat good shape.”
Then there is wrestling, for which restrictions have more or less remained the same from phase to phase as a high-infection risk sport.
Wrestlers are still able to condition and do mirror drills as long as there is spacing. But athletes in the sport that relies on physical contact during six-minute matches still cannot practice with someone else.
“Pretty much what they are allowing us to do right now is what we would be doing right now anyway, which is lifting weights, working on our base conditioning,” said Mountain View wrestling coach Les Combs. “In some ways, it doesn’t totally affect us, only our elite kids that would wrestle in July. The timing isn’t really any different; the real issue is that we build in a camp.”
But Mountain View wrestling is in a fortuitous position. Rather than going to a summer camp at Oregon State or Southern Oregon, or even taking the team for a weekend of rafting and wrestling in Maupin, as the program has in the past, the school is bringing in other coaches to lead a camp in August, the week before fall sports begin.
This plan was put into place prior to the pandemic. While other teams have had to cancel their summer camps, Combs is gambling on Phase 3 allowing for contact and allowing them to bring in coaches to help lead the camp.
“We have already made plans to run our camp in August anyway,” Combs said.
“So it hasn’t really impacted us a ton because of the time frame, and things that are happening fit. It will be interesting to see what the difference is between Phase 2 and Phase 3.”
