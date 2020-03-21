HONOLULU — Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of the coronavirus — the first state to do so.
The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors.
“We need to come together as a community to fight this virus,” Gov. David Ige said at a news conference Saturday night in the state Capitol. “This mandate is the first of its kind in the nation. We want this action to send the message to visitors and residents alike that we appreciate their love for Hawaii but we are asking them to postpone their visit.”
The state announced 11 new cases of people with the coronavirus, bringing Hawaii's total to 48. Three of them are hospitalized.
The U.S. Army announced a soldier with the 25th Infantry Battalion based in Hawaii tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case linked to the Army community in the state, Hawaii News Now reported. The soldier is in isolation.
