As grocery stores stock up on frozen turkeys and holiday trimmings, the pandemic appears poised to tarnish the most celebrated family gathering on the calendar: Thanksgiving.
Family gatherings are at the heart of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Oregon, prompting state health officials to urge residents to consider limiting the way they get together. It’s a message being heard nationwide, too. The American Hotel & Lodging Association surveyed travelers and found that less than a quarter of the 2,200 American adults surveyed plan to travel for Thanksgiving.
It’s not much different in Central Oregon. Some families are planning to have grandma or uncle and auntie seated at the table but on the laptop screen.
Others are cooking for those in their immediate family bubble.
And still others are taking COVID-19 tests and self-isolating before traveling to their family.
Sunriver couple Barb Purcell and her husband plan to fly out on Thanksgiving Day to visit their daughter’s family in Chicago. Their plans include pre-travel testing, isolating and post-travel testing to ensure they don’t have COVID-19.
“We’ve talked a lot about this as a family,” Purcell said. “We’ve asked if we should stay home or do the best we can in being safe and careful and not being a spreader. We feel we’re doing the right thing and being responsible.
“We also want to see our children.”
Amy O’Hana, an Oregon State University-Cascades associate professor of counseling, said the pandemic has been difficult on families.
Ten months of separation and near-isolation has left families strained and it’s worsened by the fact that traditionally November and December are times of making connections and finding peace during holiday celebrations.
“It’s more important this year than ever,” O’Hana said. “Now they can’t celebrate in the way they need to and want to.”
At the O’Hana table, she’ll have her parents, but her brother and his partner, who live in Bellingham, Wash., will be a digital image across the table. Her parents live nearby and are part of her household.
“We have to acknowledge that it’s hard, not minimize and allow ourselves to deny it,” O’Hana said. “We can’t call it a celebration. We have to grieve it and then maybe we can get to the connection piece of where we can enjoy the time together as a family.”
But she’s still decorating for the holiday, still planning to cook up a holiday meal.
The Oregon Health Authority is recommending that people limit social gatherings to just the household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes people from outside the household. Health officials also recommend fewer social gatherings each week. Right now the average Oregonian socializes three times every two weeks. And keep the same six people in the social gathering circle.
