The city of Redmond's parks and facilities can be reserved once again, after the service was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reservations can be made at baseball, softball, soccer and multiuse fields at multiple locations, pavilions at Baker, Quince and Sam Johnson parks, and the entirety of Stack Park for events such as weddings, according to a city press release.
Each reservable space will have a specific maximum occupancy limit, so social distancing can be maintained, the release stated.
Public restrooms in parks will also reopen this week, but water fountains will remain closed, the release stated.
To make a reservation, visit the city of Redmond's website.
