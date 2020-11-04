A spike in COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County has prevented Redmond and Bend-La Pine school districts from resuming classroom instruction despite the state releasing more lenient metrics last week.
This has frustrated some local parents, but there seems to be differing perspectives on who to blame: Gov. Kate Brown's metrics, the inability of people to follow COVID-19 guidelines, or both.
Andy High, former chair of the Bend-La Pine School Board, wants the school district to fight for even more lenient metrics from the state.
"As the fifth-largest district in the state, we should be advocating to get schools open as soon as possible," said High, who has three children in Bend-La Pine schools. "Right now, we’re in a wait and see mode, and we’re losing too many kids.”
New COVID-19 case counts released late Monday placed Deschutes County in the "orange zone," which means school districts cannot reopen schools if they were previously closed.
The two-week average of COVID-19 cases spiked in this week's counts, from 67.9 cases per 100,000 residents to 113.5 cases per 100,000 residents, according to state data. School districts can begin opening elementary classrooms to in-person learning once they have fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week average.
Bend-La Pine and Redmond school district spokespeople have both stated that their districts put elementary re-opening plans on hold due to new metrics. This means about 26,000 combined students — based on 2019-20 enrollment — will continue to learn online, with the exception of some limited in-person instruction.
The county's third school district, Sisters, has had K-3 classrooms open for six weeks without any spread of COVID-19 in schools, said Superintendent Curt Scholl. The "orange zone" allows the district to keep schools open if they were already hosting students in-person.
Sisters School District plans to bring back fourth graders into classrooms next week, Scholl said.
High believes tourists coming to Bend in the summer may have contributed to towering COVID-19 case counts, but he doesn't think shutting down bars and restaurants is the answer, he said.
"If I was still on the board, I would’ve advocated to not shut schools down," High said. "Schools oftentimes are the safest place for many of our students.”
Sean Leslie, a parent of a first-grade student at North Star Elementary School in Bend, is annoyed with the state's decision to keep restaurants and bars open, while schools stayed mostly closed, he said.
"It’s nice to see our state government start prioritizing education over say, bars, (but) I wish that had happened sooner," Leslie said of the new metrics. "Even when they moved the goal posts, we can't hit them."
Sarah Miller, who has a second grader at Hugh Hartman Elementary School in Redmond, would still greatly prefer her daughter to be taught in-person. She blames schools remaining closed on both the state's metrics and community members for breaking COVID-19 rules — such attending in-person, indoor events.
"I think the metrics are pretty extreme, but people have been dealing with this for so long, they’ve gotten desensitized to it," Miller said. "People are like, 'I’m going to take my chances because I’m tired of social distancing.'"
On the flip side of many parents' opinions, statewide teachers' union Oregon Education Association released a statement Friday condemning Brown's looser metrics.
"The Governor’s decision to hastily implement new, relaxed, metrics will only serve to further disrupt education for students, families, and educators throughout Oregon — allowing districts to bring students back to the classroom before it is safe to do so and increasing the likelihood that our schools and communities will again be forced to lockdown in the future," wrote union president John Larson.
Barry Branaugh — a board member of the Redmond Education Association and a social studies teacher at Ridgeview High School — said Redmond teachers had a range of reactions to not being able to return to classrooms yet.
"We’ve got people chomping at the bit to get back in front of kids," he said. "We’ve got people that have health issues that makes them very nervous to come back."
Sarah Barclay, head of the Bend Education Association, did not respond to requests for comment, nor did multiple Bend-La Pine teachers.
