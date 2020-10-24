Face masks were proving to be a problem for Lacey Clark, a 17-year-old senior at Mountain View High School.
Lacey was trying to snap photos of student-athletes at a blustery track-and-field practice Wednesday afternoon for the annual yearbook.
But identifying athletes for photo captions is a lot harder when you can’t see their faces, she said.
“You have to try and sneak in photos if they pull down their mask slightly,” she said.
Yearbooks are another school tradition disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With schools closed to full in-person learning, photographers and writers have fewer events and practices to cover, and they format pages together over Zoom calls rather than in a classroom.
“We’ve had to become creative to find new topics, such as, what are students doing at home? What is their setup for video meetings?” said senior Nic Gilmore, the editor-in-chief and co-lead designer of Mountain View High School’s yearbook.
But the four high schools in Bend-La Pine Schools are powering ahead, trying to give students something that will reflect the topsy-turvy year. Instead of taking pictures of classes being taught, yearbook staff are asking fellow students and their families to submit photos of their at-home work spaces and empty public spaces.
“Life is still happening ; it’s just not happening in the (school) building,” said Beth Zilk, Mountain View High School’s yearbook adviser and a multisubject teacher.
Mountain View’s yearbook class has permission to meet on-campus after-school, as the school district considers it a club, Zilk said. But only a couple students at a time — usually photographers — are on campus on a typical day, she said.
And although there are a few fellow clubs and athletic teams on campus at that time, there are limited photo opportunities compared to pre-COVID years, Zilk said.
“Usually, during class time, students can pop into science classes and take photos of experiments going on, and go into the P.E. class and take photos,” she said. “Now, that’s not an option.”
To help fill yearbook pages and gather different perspectives, all four Bend-La Pine high schools are asking the school community to take their own photos and send them to the yearbook staffs. Students and families are constantly taking pictures of themselves, living their lives, and Zilk wants Mountain View’s yearbook to reflect that.
“Our goal this year is to accurately show what this year is like,” she said. “We want to do it justice. This is a very unique time in our history.”
Mindy Mendenhall, yearbook adviser at Summit High School, acknowledged that the 2020-21 yearbook will be unlike any other due to the inclusion of nonprofessional photos taken by various people in the community.
“It’s going to have a lot of variety, a lot of diverse photographs we normally wouldn’t publish,” she said. “We’re going to get cellphone pictures and selfies.”
Summit’s 2020-21 yearbook theme, “Bright Side,” will try to put an optimistic spin on the COVID-19 era, Mendenhall said.
“We’re hoping to be realistic about the difficulties our student body is facing, but trying to find the silver lining,” she said. “What is something positive we can take away from this?”
