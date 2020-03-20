PCT hikers told to stay home
While federal and state agencies continue to encourage people to visit outdoor recreation sites as a way to de-stress and enjoy the spring weather, hikers planning to tackle the 2,650-mile trail through California, Oregon and Washington should either cancel or postpone their plans this year.
That is according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, which on Thursday told hikers to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak across the U.S. and around the world.
The nonprofit organization charged with maintaining the Pacific Crest Trail said there is simply no way to avoid human contact during a long-distance hike.
“Under these circumstances, choosing to travel to — and start or continue — a journey on the PCT runs counter to widely-accepted medical, government, and scientific recommendations for not only avoiding exposure to the coronavirus, but also for limiting the spread of COVID-19,” the organization said in an announcement Thursday.
While hikers can find perfect solitude on the trail, people often tend to camp close to one another or travel in small groups. Re-supplying communities along the trail, where hikers rest, buy food and pick up packages of supplies sent in advance, also pose a potential problem.
The trail association acknowledged that some hikers have already made big sacrifices, such as selling homes or quitting jobs in order to make the monthslong journey. Some have no clear alternatives to setting off on the trail.
“But these circumstances should not justify putting other lives at risk,” the Pacific Crest Trail Association said. “Limiting the spread of the virus — and the associated economic fallout — requires sacrifice from everyone.”
— The Oregonian
