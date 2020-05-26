In-person workouts starting June 15
The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that it will allow for voluntary in-person athletic workouts for all sports to start on June 15, subject to the decision of each individual campus and where permissible by relevant governmental entities.
The decision to update the conference pandemic policy was made at a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group on Tuesday and follows the decision last week by the NCAA to permit conferences and schools to reopen for on-campus voluntary athletic activities in all sports starting June 1.
According to a press release, the Pac-12 decision was informed by a comprehensive set of best practice guidelines and protocols established by the conference’s COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee, which includes a cross-section of the world’s leading infectious disease experts, physicians, researchers and trainers connected to Pac-12 universities.
“As educational institutions, our highest obligation is to the health and welfare of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Pac-12 CEO Group Chair and University of Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano.
“As states have either already opened or begin to open up access to parks, gyms and other training facilities, student-athletes should have the option at this time to be in, what for many, will be a much safer environment on campus, where they can have access to the best available health, well-being and training support,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.
— Bulletin staff report
