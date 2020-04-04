When Maarty Leunen’s nearly empty flight from Rome arrived at New York’s JFK Airport on March 20, he was greeted by medical workers wearing visors, masks and gloves.
With the coronavirus pandemic spreading overseas, they took his temperature to confirm he did not have a fever — he didn’t.
But the precautions ended there. If any of the travelers or airport workers were concerned about the spread of COVID-19, it wasn’t obvious.
“Once I walked into JFK Airport, no one’s wearing masks, no one’s wearing gloves, social distancing is like nonexistent,” said Leunen, a professional basketball player from Redmond. “In Italy, everybody was wearing gloves and everybody was wearing masks, for the most part. No one gets close to each other. The social distancing they take very seriously. If you come close to someone they will look at you or say something to you.”
A professional in Italy for the past 10 years, and a former star at Redmond High School and the University of Oregon, Leunen had decided to come home to Redmond as his Bologna team’s season was up in the air. In New York, he witnessed the difference between a country in the throes of the deadly coronavirus pandemic and one just on the cusp.
Italy remains the country with the most deaths from COVID-19, with more than 15,000 and counting as of Saturday, but cases in the country with a population of 60 million have reportedly been slowing since March 8. The United States (population 330 million), with New York the epicenter of the virus, has seen a stark increase in deaths over the past few days, with more than 8,000 as of Saturday.
Before arriving in New York, Leunen said he self-quarantined at his house in Bologna for 12 days, then drove four hours to Rome to catch his flight. When he arrived home in Redmond, he kept his distance from his wife and four kids — ages 11, 9 , 5 and 8 weeks — who stayed at his mother-in-law’s house for the first few days after his return.
Leunen, 34, said he inquired about getting tested for COVID-19 when he returned home but was turned away — even though he had just returned from Italy — because he had no symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
“I’ve tried to get tested, but if you show no signs of symptoms they won’t let you,” Leunen said. “It’d be nice to know, but there’s people who probably need the testing more than I do. I completely understand.”
He’s keeping his distance.
“Obviously, I don’t think I have it, but there are people who don’t show signs and symptoms and do pass it on to their family and friends,” he said. “But I’m still limiting contact as much as I can, and everybody’s doing well.”
Leunen will be home indefinitely as Lega Basket Serie A — one of the top pro basketball leagues in Europe — determines when or if it will continue the season. Leunen said play might resume play in mid-May and finish on June 30, but that is unlikely. (The season typically runs from mid-August to late May with about one game per week.)
“It’s like 99% that the season will be canceled,” Leunen said.
Leunen has spent most of his professional career playing in Italy, and the 2019-20 season was going along like any other. He was averaging a solid seven points and six rebounds per game, as Bologna (11-10) was vying for a playoff spot.
In late February everything changed.
“It all kind of came so quick,” Leunen said. “We knew the situation in China, but in Italy, we were practicing normally and about to have a game and then all of a sudden they started canceling games.”
Just north of Bologna is Italy’s original red zone, where most of the coronavirus cases started. The league canceled games there and eventually postponed the entire season.
“So we haven’t really played a game in almost two months now,” Leunen said.
As Leunen self-quarantined in Bologna, the city’s residents were only allowed to leave their homes to go to a grocery store or pharmacy.
“At that point, I was just going crazy,” Leunen said. “Because it was like 10 days in my house by myself. You can only play so many video games and watch so much Netflix by yourself. So finally, I was like, screw it, I need to fly home and be around my family, and at least get my mind right. You kind of drive yourself crazy being by yourself.”
Leunen said he will most likely remain home in Redmond until next season starts for Bologna in August, if it starts. He has another yearlong contract with Bologna, but the long stretches away from his family in Central Oregon are wearing on him.
“I’m just playing it year by year,” Leunen said. “My kids are getting old, and I kind of want to get back to the states. Basketball has been great, but it’s almost to that point where I need to move on.”
