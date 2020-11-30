Oregon State University's COVID-19 testing program, TRACE, will expand to other states after the university received a $2 million grant Monday.
The grant was given to OSU by the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, based near California's Silicon Valley, according to a university press release. This grant will create a national TRACE Center, the release stated.
The TRACE program — an acronym that stands for Team-based Rapid Assessment of community-level Coronavirus Epidemics — started in April with teams collecting samples door-to-door in Corvallis for COVID-19, the release stated. Since then, the program's sampling and wastewater testing has expanded throughout the state, including in Bend.
With the $2 million grant, OSU officials hope to expand the program with the help of public health departments and research universities across the country, the release stated.
“In most communities across the country, it is still very hard to get reliable estimates of how many people are actually infected,” TRACE leader Ben Dalziel, a population biologist in the OSU College of Science, said in the release. “The TRACE Center will support a network of university-community partnerships that monitor local prevalence and develop new approaches for community-based COVID monitoring."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.