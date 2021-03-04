After more than a year of half-empty dorms and primarily online classes, Oregon State University's campuses in Bend and Corvallis could mostly return to normal this fall.
“We’re planning towards, as much as possible, a traditional university experience," said Christine Coffin, spokesperson for OSU-Cascades.
On Thursday, OSU announced tentative plans to bring back many in-person classes and extracurricular activities at OSU-Cascades in Bend and the larger Corvallis campus when the fall term begins Sept. 22.
OSU President F. King Alexander confirmed this tentative move in a letter to university faculty and staff Wednesday evening. President Joe Biden's recent declaration that all American adults could be vaccinated by the end of May increased hope that OSU's fall term could mostly return to normal, he wrote.
"These plans provide me with the confidence that we are on our way back to a more traditional fall term, including predominantly in-person instruction on our campuses and on-site research, engagement, and extracurricular programs and activities," Alexander wrote in the email.
It is still too early to know exactly what a more open fall term will look like, Coffin noted. It will depend on the state's COVID-19 guidelines, as well as if the numerous COVID-19 variants pose a threat, she said.
“We need to be ready to adjust, should the variants increase infections, or should public health guidelines change," Coffin told The Bulletin on Thursday.
OSU-Cascades' student dorms have been at half capacity for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year, and between 40-50% of courses have been online-only.
The university expects the majority of classes in the fall to be held in-person, Coffin said. But some courses, like science labs, will likely still have capacity limitations.
“Because of the nature of what happens in a lab, with people moving around and not necessarily being stationary, we have less space to provide (social distancing)," Coffin said.
The college hasn't decided whether it will require mask-wearing on campus this fall, Coffin said. But because the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends social distancing and wearing face masks even after being vaccinated, it's likely there will still be a mask mandate, she said.
The possibility of allowing spectators at sporting events in Corvallis, including football, will depend on what state and Pac-12 Conference regulations look like come September, said OSU spokesperson Steve Clark.
Quentin Comus — a sophomore at OSU-Cascades who works in the student life office — said fellow student life employees are already preparing for the return of in-person extracurricular activities for fall term. This includes student clubs meeting again, outdoor movie nights and more, he said.
Comus is confident most students and staff will be vaccinated by the fall, and is excited to return to a more traditional college experience, he said.
"I think it’ll be great to have more people on campus," said Comus, 19. "Coming into this fall, I think everyone will feel safe."
