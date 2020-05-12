By July, Oregon State University-Cascades' campus and its larger counterpart in Corvallis might host in-person classes for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with some extra measures to ensure student safety.
But some staff and students said they're nervous about re-opening classrooms for summer courses, and that a second spike of the virus could send everyone back to remote learning.
"I just feel like it’s a little too soon to be opening things, as much as I love in-person learning," said Lillian Chambers, a sophomore at OSU-Cascades.
The university, which unveiled its plans to re-open its Bend and Corvallis campuses Monday evening, would also open its campus for in-person classes in the fall. But re-opening campuses will hinge on recommendations from county and state health departments, along with what the pandemic looks like in the fall, said university spokesperson Steve Clark.
"We know it’s important that people have a sense of direction and confidence, and we’re trying to provide that while still articulating that this plan is dependent on other circumstances and the authority of public health providers," he said.
If in-person classes resume, social distancing measures will be enacted, parts of some classes might still be taught remotely and the university will encourage contact tracing and COVID-19 testing for students and staff.
Some classes might be altered to promote social distancing, Clark said. For example, a course that would normally host 40 students could be split into two, 20-student classes.
University athletics also might resume, depending on the approval of a host of organizations — so the Beavers' football kickoff in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Sept. 3 isn't guaranteed to happen.
In late summer, research lab and fieldwork, along with other classes could be conducted in-person, with social distancing measures. But staff who are able to still teach or work from home will be asked to continue to work remotely, according to a letter posted online by the university's provost and executive vice president, Edward Feser.
When fall courses begin Sept. 23, OSU plans to resume in-person classes with social distancing measures, Feser wrote. Many classes will have a combination of in-person and remote teaching, he wrote.
The university will also have many safety measures in place if it reopens, from heavily encouraging students and staff to wear face coverings to frequently sanitizing campus facilities, Feser wrote.
Becky Johnson, vice president of OSU-Cascades, said COVID-19 testing for students and staff should be equally available on the Bend and Corvallis campuses. The one major difference between the two campus' potential re-openings is that OSU-Cascades' smaller class sizes and student population might allow for more in-person instruction compared to the larger Corvallis campus, she said.
“I think it’ll be an easier task for us, because we’re a lot smaller," Johnson said.
Beaver athletics resuming play would depend on the approval of many groups, said Clark, the university spokesperson. That includes the Oregon state government, the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference, and the state governments of other Pac-12 schools: Washington, California, Colorado, Utah and Arizona.
If in-person classes resume, students and staff who have COVID-19 symptoms, or are in close contact with someone who has symptoms, will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the university website.
Quentin Comus, an 18-year-old first-year student at OSU-Cascades, said he felt the university's plan was realistic, and that he and other students were itching to attend classes again.
"I think this is a great compromise," he said. “I think that a lot of students are really eager to get back to the classroom, be able to physically see people and ask questions or hear a professor talk."
Yong Bakos, an instructor who's in charge of OSU-Cascades' computer science program, said resuming in-person classes could greatly benefit students, particularly those without internet access or a quiet place to work at home. But he was also concerned about the possibility of another COVID-19 surge in the fall.
"What I fear is a fall term that begins face-to-face and on-campus, and suddenly needs to shift to online, remote learning," Bakos said.
Melinda Knapp, a senior instructor in OSU-Cascades' teaching program, said even if OSU-Cascades resumes in-person classes, student teachers might still work remotely if K-12 school districts stay closed.
Jenna Goldsmith, a writing instructor at OSU-Cascades, said she and other faculty were preparing for all scenarios, whether it's teaching classes in-person, online, or a blend of the two.
"We don't know what's going to happen in the fall," she said. "Nobody wants to be in a position where they planned for face-to-face classes only.”
