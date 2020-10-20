Oregon State University-Cascades’ new COVID-19 plan for its winter term is strikingly similar to its fall-term plan.
Some courses will be held in-person, others will be held online, and some will be a mix of the two. Students are still allowed to live in the on-campus dorms, with major social-distancing measures and a face-covering requirement in place. And the southwest Bend campus will still be closed to the public.
The only major difference is the number of classes that will be online-only during the winter term, which runs from January through mid-March: 54%, compared to about 40% in the fall term. That percentage was entirely up to the faculty, who have complete control over how their classes are taught, said Andrew Ketsdever, OSU-Cascades’ dean of academic affairs.
“We’ve asked faculty to consider keeping the density on campus low, so we can reduce any spread,” he said. “Those faculty that determined that they could teach their courses remotely, effectively have chosen to do that.”
Regardless of what an instructor chose, nearly every student has the option to learn online-only, Ketsdever said. The only exceptions are for outdoor-geared courses, such as kayaking or recreational outdoor leadership, he said.
Because of this flexibility, OSU-Cascades staff and students are prepared if COVID-19 case counts sharply rise in Deschutes County and the university shuts down all in-person learning, Ketsdever said.
Students at OSU-Cascades said they’ve been pleased with the university’s COVID-19 prevention efforts this fall, and they’re happy to see a similar plan in place for the winter.
“I think it’s a good idea, and I feel very safe with this decision,” said Clare Rodman, a sophomore living in the dorms. “I’ve seen lots of safety precautions (this fall), and students are doing well with going with the flow.”
Rodman, a social science major, said only one of her courses this fall — an ecology lab — has held in-person classes. And that lab still primarily meets online, she said.
Lillian Chambers, a junior majoring in biology, described a similar experience this term. Two of her three classes have been entirely online, and the third — aquatic entomology — only met in-person during the first two days of classes, she said.
Chambers admitted that taking classes online in her dorm room isn’t ideal, as she feels constantly distracted. But she appreciates OSU-Cascades’ commitment to keeping students safe on-campus, she said.
“I think it’s great they’re taking every possible precaution to make sure the (COVID-19) numbers start going down,” Chambers said.
She also believes keeping a healthy number of online-only classes makes things easier for students who, unlike her, decided to stay home and study.
“If they had changed everything to back in-person, there would be a lot of students scrambling to find housing,” Chambers said. “That would’ve been a complete disaster.”
Erika McCalpine, the head of OSU-Cascades’ business program, said the four courses she’ll teach this winter will have a blend of in-person and remote learning. She said this balance helps students collaborate effectively, particularly first-year students.
“It’s their first experience with college, and I think it’s important that they have that actual experience — as much as we can give it to them, anyway,” McCalpine said.
McCalpine appreciates that OSU-Cascades’ administration allows faculty to choose the medium of their own courses, she said.
“Allowing us that freedom, and providing the safety measures we and students need, is all they can really do,” she said.
Fellow instructor Yong Bakos’ computer science class will be mostly-remote, with a computer lab space on-campus available if students need it, this winter, he said.
He also liked the freedom of choice that OSU-Cascades gave its professors, he said.
“It’s not about our personal preference or even safety, it’s about the students’ safety and safety of our community,” Bakos said. “But most importantly, it’s about what (mode) is best for our students’ learning.”
