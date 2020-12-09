Just like educators pivoted teaching methods when COVID-19 shuttered schools in mid-March, Brittany Preston — OSU-Cascades’ director of admissions — changed how she recruits high school students to the university.
Virtual tours, Zoom forums and an increase of one-on-one phone calls have replaced visits to high schools and hordes of teens touring the college campus.
“It has definitely changed the landscape, and what we do for admissions and recruiting,” she said of the pandemic. “We’ve had to rethink everything.”
Virtual college recruitment brings a new set of challenges for Preston and her team, such as more high schoolers bailing on events compared to previous years.
But OSU-Cascades’ emphasis on virtual events and a more individualized touch has its benefits, too, Preston said. The latter change in particular could entice more students interested in a small-college experience, she said.
“I think it confirms for them, this is what I would be getting if I decided to go to a small school. This is the attention I would be getting at OSU-Cascades,” Preston said.
Many classic college recruitment events, from campus tours to high school visits, have shifted to Zoom sessions and virtual tours. In an attempt to reach high schoolers where they are, OSU-Cascades staff also began filming live campus tours every Monday on Instagram Live, where viewers can see the Bend university and ask questions in real time, Preston said.
This increase toward virtual content — much of which can be viewed whenever and wherever, instead of requiring a teen to show up to a certain place at a certain time — could help reach out to students with busy lives, Preston said. Because of this, the university will likely continue creating this content even after COVID-19 subsides.
“If it’s midnight and they’re on their phone, they can still have access to these videos,” Preston said.
However, virtual events do have a higher rate of no-shows and less participation. Two online fall preview events in September and October each attracted about 50 students this year, but last year about 75 showed up to the same event in-person, Preston said.
She believes a screen overload may be the culprit.
“I think they’re Zoomed out,” Preston said. “They’re in school staring at a screen, and it’s probably difficult to keep staring at a screen.”
For students who already submitted their application, OSU-Cascades admission staff have turned to a relationship-focused, individualized method to get them to choose Bend.
Staffers will have phone calls or Zoom chats with students that feel more like conversations rather than just a college staffer reminding the prospective student of deadlines, Preston said. It’s a step beyond previous years when the college would simply write a handwritten note and send occasional emails.
So far, high schoolers seem to like the personal touch, especially in an era of little social activity, Preston said.
“A girl yesterday said, ‘I can’t believe you reached out!’ I think we’re all eager for these interactions.”
OSU-Cascades’ small size — less than 1,400 students as of this fall — makes it easier to get in touch with every student, compared to the thousands of students registered at the state universities in Corvallis and Eugene, Preston said.
“We’re lucky we’re small,” she said. “When you’re looking at 25,000 applications, it’s much harder to make phone calls to those students and do the hand-holding and help them.”
So far, OSU-Cascades has received a significant increase in applications compared to this same time last year, Preston said. She didn’t provide specific numbers.
Anita Moore, a college and career counselor at Bend High School, had nothing but praise for Preston and OSU-Cascades’ admissions team. Although it’s been more difficult to talk to students, OSU-Cascades’ staff have done a great job of connecting with local high schoolers.
“They have immense customer service,” she said. “They’re always looking for ways to reach out.”
