Oregon State University-Cascades has yet to endure a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. University leaders want to keep it that way, and are enacting a Thanksgiving plan to keep students and staff safe through the holidays.
This week from Monday through Thursday, free COVID-19 testing is available for students on OSU-Cascades' campus , with results promised by early next week, before Thanksgiving. And the 141 students living in OSU-Cascades' dorms are being encouraged to either stay on campus for the holiday, or if they choose to visit home, to stay away from the university until 2021.
If students do leave and come back, they will be forced to quarantine for the rest of the term, through mid-December. That means no attending in-person classes, no eating in the dining hall — although picking up food to-go is fine — and no visiting indoor places like grocery stores off-campus.
Kelly Sparks — an OSU-Cascades administrator overseeing COVID-19 protocol for the university — said she is a bit nervous about some students leaving the tightly-controlled campus for their families' homes on Thanksgiving.
"I think the risk of spread on campus is quite manageable," she said. "If (students) congregate with large groups of people, there’s always a risk.”
Since July, OSU-Cascades has only had seven total COVID-19 cases on campus, with no major single outbreaks, according to the university. In comparison, OSU's larger Corvallis campus has usually recorded more than 10 cases per week since mid-September.
Sparks expects every student living in the dorms to get tested this week. This will help students and their families make the right choice about Thanksgiving travel, she said.
"Students know their COVID status prior to making a decision on whether to remain here in isolation if they’re positive, or if they can go home with some sort of comfort that they’re not taking it home with them," Sparks said.
Sparks also trusts OSU-Cascades students to be smart Thanksgiving weekend and follow the university's COVID-19 holiday rules, she said.
“There’s of course always some worry, but I feel like our students have been very compliant," she said.
Quentin Comus, a sophomore living in OSU-Cascades' dorms, cancelled his Thanksgiving plans to see family in Newberg after hearing about Gov. Kate Brown's new restrictions last week. Instead, he'll briefly eat Thanksgiving dinner at his girlfriend's house in Bend with a small group, and stay in the dorms for the rest of the weekend, he said.
Comus partly decided to not go home for the holiday due to his on-campus duties, he said.
"They’re advising us that if you do go home, you won’t go back until winter term," he said. "I can’t do that, because I work in the office of student life, and I have in-person classes.”
Comus said he has faith in his fellow students' judgement this Thanksgiving.
“I don’t think I’m necessarily that worried," he said. "We haven’t had any real issues on campus, so I feel pretty safe that students will make the right decision.”
Veronica Nguyen, a first-year OSU-Cascades student living in the dorms, plans to take Thanksgiving week off to be with family in Orange County, California.
She said she planned to return to campus afterward so she could attend in-person classes, but was unaware that the university was requiring returning students to quarantine.
"I honestly haven’t heard anything like that," Nguyen said. "I just know (the university) would like us to get tested, but that’s all I’ve heard.”
Still, Nguyen said California is under tight COVID-19 restrictions, similar to Oregon, so she doesn't expect to leave her family's home. And she also trusts her fellow OSU-Cascades students to be smart during the pandemic.
"For the most part, everyone here takes it seriously and they’re not going to endanger everyone else," Nguyen said.
