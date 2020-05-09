As schools move to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, an entire class of college students studying education is learning how to teach in a way no student teacher has done before.
There are both advantages and setbacks to student teaching remotely, said graduate students in Oregon State University-Cascades' education master's degree program. But this group of future teachers will be extremely prepared to lead their own classrooms due to these difficult circumstances, said Rachael Schuetz, a senior instructor in the university's teaching program.
"I actually believe that at OSU-Cascades, our current cohort of student teachers will probably be among the most resilient," she said. "They have been both students themselves and teachers during this crisis. They will be extremely well-poised to teach after they graduate.”
Schuetz added that some tech-savvy students have been able to help their supervising teachers navigate the online tools used for remote learning.
“In many cases, I felt like our teacher candidates were able to give back to these schools that taught them so much,” she said.
Student teachers in OSU-Cascades' program have been helping their teachers in Central Oregon schools teach remotely, whether by helping to create online lesson plans or leading livestream discussions with students.
Rihana Debler, a 28-year-old graduate student in the teaching program, has had a great experience working with the first grade teaching team at Juniper Elementary in Bend, she said. Since schools closed on March 13, she's helped those Juniper teachers create math and literacy packets for students, created video lessons for kids, and more.
"I got really lucky," Debler said. "They were such a solid team, and they are producing so much great stuff for our students. There was just a lot that I could jump on board with.”
Although she collaborates with all of Juniper Elementary's first-grade teachers, Debler mainly interacts with the class of teacher, Kristina Burkhart. Every Thursday, they lead a videochat class meeting, where they ask their students about their mental well-being, read a book or do a fun activity, Debler said.
Because student teachers typically start interacting with students more during their spring semester, Debler said Burkhart has allowed her to take the reins occasionally during their remote sessions with kids.
"We’ve been good about tag-teaming and making sure the students know … we’re both their teachers," Debler said.
Burkhart said she was impressed with Debler's positive attitude during this unprecedented time.
"Rihana’s been handling it great," she said. "She’s taking it in stride and doing the best that she can, and I’m really thankful that they made it possible for them to still graduate and get their licenses and everything.”
However, Burkhart noted that because student teachers aren't interacting in-person with students for the last few months of the school year, it might be initially difficult for them to lead their own classrooms after receiving their license.
“It’s always a steep learning curve, but it will be even steeper for them," Burkhart said. "They’ll definitely have to rely on their colleagues to get the year started.”
Joe DeChristopher, a 26-year-old grad student in OSU-Cascades' teaching program, is training with Hector West, a high school English teacher at Redmond Proficiency Academy. DeChristopher has sat in on the high school humanities team's weekly meetings, where they plan lessons, he said.
Student teaching remotely has been a disorienting experience, as it's been difficult to engage with some students, DeChristopher said.
"It’s weird, because a lot of the students don’t like to turn on their camera ... a lot of times, all you’re staring at is black tiles with a name," he said. "We just have to be okay with that."
One thing DeChristopher appreciates about teaching remotely is that he has more time to prepare before working with students, which makes him a more effective instructor, he said.
"I feel like I’ve had, for the first time all year, adequate time to sit down and plan my discussion questions, review my readings, read and assess student work," he said. "I feel like my teaching is super enhanced because of that.”
